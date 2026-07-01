Doctors' Day 2026: Why More Young Adults Are Facing Joint and Back Problems

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New Delhi [India], July 1: Joint pain and back problems are no longer confined to old age. Increasingly, young adults in their 20s, 30s, and 40s are experiencing musculoskeletal issues due to sedentary lifestyles, poor posture, prolonged screen time, lack of physical activity, obesity, and sports-related injuries. While many dismiss these aches as temporary, ignoring persistent pain can lead to long-term complications and reduced quality of life. On Doctors' Day 2026, leading orthopaedic specialists and spine experts explain why these conditions are becoming more common among younger adults, highlight the warning signs that should never be ignored, and share practical advice on preventing joint and back problems through healthy lifestyle choices, early intervention, and timely medical care.

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1. Dr. Karun Jain, MBBS, MS (Orthopaedics), Orthopaedic Surgeon - Regenerative Orthopaedics, Arthroscopy & Sports Medicine, Shri Mahaveer Orthopaedic & Sports Injury Centre, Pushpanjali Medical Centre, New Delhi

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This Doctors' Day, we celebrate the future of orthopaedic care--where healing goes beyond surgery.

At Shri Mahaveer Orthopaedic & Sports Injury Centre, Delhi, we specialize in Regenerative Orthopaedics, Arthroscopy & Sports Medicine, offering advanced, evidence-based treatments that help the body heal naturally. We have successfully treated professional athletes, active individuals, and patients from across India and several countries, making our centre a trusted destination for specialized orthopaedic care.

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From sports injuries, shoulder injuries, ligament and meniscus tears, knee osteoarthritis, cartilage and tendon disorders, and chronic joint pain to other complex musculoskeletal conditions, our focus is on preserving joints, restoring mobility, and helping patients return to an active life. Through advanced regenerative therapies, minimally invasive arthroscopic procedures, and personalized rehabilitation, we strive to accelerate recovery and delay or avoid major surgery whenever appropriate.

Innovation. Expertise. Compassion.

Because movement is freedom, and every step toward better health begins with the right care.

To book an appointment with Dr. Karun Jain, call +91-8285257076

2. Dr. Santosh Shetty, MBBS, MS (Orthopaedics), MCh (Orthopaedics), Director & HOD - Orthopaedics & Joint Replacement, Surana Group of Hospitals, Robotic Joint Replacement Specialist, CritiCare Asia Group of Hospitals, Mumbai

Joint and back pain, once considered problems of ageing, are increasingly affecting young adults in their 20s, 30s, and 40s. Sedentary lifestyles, prolonged screen time, poor posture, obesity, lack of physical activity, and repetitive stress injuries are major contributors to this growing trend. Many young professionals spend long hours sitting, leading to weakened muscles, spinal strain, and early wear and tear of the joints.

Additionally, sports injuries, nutritional deficiencies, and rising stress levels can accelerate musculoskeletal problems. Ignoring early symptoms often results in chronic pain and a reduced quality of life.

This Doctor's Day, the focus should be on prevention through regular exercise, strength training, maintaining a healthy weight, ergonomic work habits, and early medical intervention. Protecting joint and spine health today can help ensure lifelong mobility and independence.

The biggest challenge today is not ageing joints but prematurely ageing joints. Prevention, early diagnosis, and timely intervention can help young adults stay active, mobile, and pain-free for decades to come.

3. Dr. Shaishav Shah, MBBS, MS (Orthopaedics), FISS (Pune), FESS (South Korea), Spine Specialist & Endoscopic Spine Surgeon, Director - Endoscopic Spine Foundation India; Founder, Endospine Clinic, Vadodara

As a spine surgeon dedicated to advancing minimally invasive spine surgery, my mission extends beyond treating spinal disorders--it is to transform the way spine care is delivered.

By integrating advanced endoscopic spine surgery with state-of-the-art navigation technology, I focus on delivering precision-based spine care that minimizes tissue damage, enhances surgical accuracy, and enables faster recovery. For appropriately selected patients, this approach also makes day care spine surgery a practical reality.

The future of spine surgery lies in combining surgical expertise with advanced technologies such as navigation, artificial intelligence, and evidence-based clinical pathways. These innovations are making spine procedures less invasive while improving patient safety and functional recovery.

Every innovation has one purpose--to improve patients' quality of life by relieving pain, restoring mobility, and helping them return to their families and careers sooner.

My vision is to advance endoscopic spine surgery through clinical excellence, research, education, and innovation, making spine treatment safer, less invasive, more predictable, and more accessible. The transformation of spine care is happening today through technology, precision, and an unwavering commitment to better patient outcomes.

4. Dr. Karma Raj Singh, MBBS, DNB (Orthopaedics), President, Varanasi Orthopaedic Association; Founder & Director, Omega Plus Hospital, Varanasi

Dr. Karma Raj Singh, President of the Varanasi Orthopaedic Association and Founder & Director of Omega Plus Hospital, Varanasi, has been serving the community through advanced orthopaedic care for over 18 years. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he led CPR training programmes that trained more than 12,000 people in life-saving emergency response. As Platinum President of Rotary, he initiated the Rotary Divyang Yatra to support persons with disabilities in peripheral districts under Rotary International.

At Omega Plus Hospital, Dr. Singh has introduced advanced joint replacement surgeries and provided affordable, state-of-the-art orthopaedic treatment to thousands of patients. He has also pioneered complex hip surgeries for one- and two-year-old children with congenital hip anomalies in the Varanasi region.

Dr. Singh has been honoured with the prestigious B. C. Roy Award by IMA Varanasi and recognition for the Best Orthopaedic Club Activity in Uttar Pradesh. He trained at KEM Hospital & Seth G.S. Medical College, Mumbai, and worked at Jaslok Hospital and the Children's Orthopaedic Hospital, Haji Ali, before dedicating his expertise to improving orthopaedic care in eastern Uttar Pradesh.

5. Dr. Vidyasagar Chandankere, MBBS, MS (Orthopaedics), Fellowship in Paediatric Orthopaedics, Consultant Paediatric Orthopaedic Surgeon, Hyderabad

Back pain is no longer uncommon in children and teenagers. Increasingly, lifestyle factors such as prolonged screen time, poor posture or "tech neck," overloaded school backpacks, lack of physical activity, and Vitamin D deficiency are contributing to spinal problems at a young age. Weak core muscles and inadequate bone mineralisation can lead to persistent musculoskeletal pain during the growing years.

Parents should seek medical attention if a child is under 10 years of age with back pain, or if the pain wakes them from sleep, persists for more than two to three weeks, or is accompanied by fever, unexplained weight loss, leg weakness, tingling, or numbness. These symptoms may indicate an underlying condition that requires prompt evaluation.

Prevention begins with simple daily habits. School backpacks should weigh no more than 10-15% of a child's body weight and should always be carried using both shoulder straps. Encourage regular outdoor play, physical activity, and frequent breaks from screen time to strengthen the spine. Adequate sunlight exposure, sufficient Vitamin D intake, and a balanced diet are equally important for healthy bone and spinal development.

6. Dr. Yadwinder Singh Grewal, MBBS, MS (Orthopaedics), Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon, Bombay Bone & Joint Clinic, Mumbai

With over 10 years of experience in orthopaedics and expertise in robotic knee and hip replacement surgery, I have witnessed a significant rise in younger patients seeking treatment for knee, hip, and back pain.

The reasons are simple:

- Sedentary lifestyles and prolonged sitting

- Poor posture and weak muscles

- Sports injuries and obesity

- Delaying treatment until the pain becomes severe

The encouraging news is that surgery is not always the first solution.

For patients with early arthritis and joint degeneration, treatments such as Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP), regenerative biological therapies, physiotherapy, strength training, and lifestyle modifications can often reduce pain, improve function, and help delay or even avoid joint replacement in appropriately selected cases.

At Bombay Bone and Joint Clinic, our goal is to preserve your natural joints whenever possible and recommend surgery only when it offers the best long-term outcome. This Doctors' Day, remember: caring for your joints early is the key to staying active, independent, and pain-free for years to come.

7. Dr. Sachin Manocha, MBBS, DNB (Orthopaedics), Diploma in Orthopaedics, SICOT Fellowship in Hip & Knee Replacement (Belgium), Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon - Joint Replacement, Spine & Sports Injuries, The Healing Touch Paediatric & Orthopaedic Clinic, Faridabad

In recent years, Dr. Sachin Manocha, MBBS, Diploma in Orthopaedics, Orthopedic Surgeon, has observed a significant rise in joint and back-related problems among young adults, a condition that was once more common in older age groups. This shift is largely attributed to modern lifestyle habits such as prolonged sitting hours, reduced physical activity, poor posture during laptop and mobile use, and increasing obesity levels. In addition, high-intensity workouts without proper guidance and untreated minor injuries often contribute to long-term musculoskeletal strain. Early symptoms like persistent back stiffness, knee pain, or shoulder discomfort should never be ignored, as they may indicate early degenerative changes or overuse injuries. Prevention remains key--regular exercise, correct posture, ergonomic workplace setups, weight management, and timely consultation with an orthopedic specialist can significantly reduce risk. Awareness and early intervention are essential for maintaining long-term spine and joint health.

8. Dr. Pradyumna R, MBBS, MS (Orthopaedics), Fellowship in Shoulder & Elbow Surgery (Germany), Fellowship in Arthroscopy & Sports Medicine, Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon - Arthroscopy, Knee & Shoulder Surgery, Robotic Joint Replacement & Sports Medicine, Manipal Hospital & Bangalore Orthopaedic Clinic, Bengaluru

Joint and back problems are no longer limited to older adults. Today, an increasing number of young people are experiencing knee pain, shoulder injuries, neck pain, and back problems due to sedentary lifestyles, prolonged screen time, poor posture, obesity, and inadequate physical activity. Long hours spent sitting and repetitive strain place excessive stress on the joints and spine, leading to early wear and tear and a higher risk of sports and overuse injuries.

The good news is that many of these conditions are preventable. Regular exercise, strength training, maintaining a healthy weight, practising good posture, and taking frequent breaks from prolonged sitting can significantly reduce the risk of musculoskeletal disorders. Early evaluation of persistent pain is equally important, as timely diagnosis and appropriate treatment often prevent long-term complications and the need for major surgery.

This Doctors' Day, I encourage everyone--especially young adults--not to ignore recurring joint or back pain. Investing in bone and joint health today through an active lifestyle, preventive care, and timely medical consultation will help ensure lifelong mobility, independence, and a better quality of life.

9. Dr. Madan Mohan Reddy, MBBS, MS (Orthopaedics), MD, FRCS, Senior Consultant - Orthopaedics & Robotic Joint Replacement Surgeon, Apollo Hospitals, Greams Road, Chennai

At Sunway Medical Centre, our mission is to provide advanced, patient-centric orthopaedic care by combining surgical expertise with cutting-edge technology. Robotic joint replacement has transformed the way we treat hip and knee disorders, offering greater precision, improved implant alignment, minimal blood loss, reduced pain, and faster recovery compared to conventional techniques.

Every procedure is carefully planned using advanced imaging to create a personalized surgical approach based on the patient's unique anatomy. This enables more accurate bone preparation, better soft tissue balancing, and improved long-term joint function. In addition to robotic knee replacement, we specialize in arthroscopy, sports injury management, and advanced shoulder procedures, including reverse shoulder arthroplasty.

Equally important is the patient experience. From timely consultations and personalized guidance to comprehensive pain management and rehabilitation, we ensure every patient receives compassionate, seamless care throughout their treatment journey.

This Doctors' Day, let us embrace innovation that improves lives. With timely intervention, advanced robotic technology, and evidence-based orthopaedic care, patients can regain mobility, return to their daily activities sooner, and enjoy a better quality of life.

10. Dr. Bharath Raj, MBBS, DNB (Orthopedics/Orthopedic Surgery), Orthopedic Surgeon, Joint Replacement Surgeon, Managing Director & Chief Orthopedic Surgeon, Mithra Multispeciality Hospital, Bengaluru

Why Young Doctors Are Facing Joint and Back Problems

In today's fast-paced life, where time matters for everything, the most compromised thing is our health. Most people are running to achieve their targets, forgetting basic things like drinking water and getting up and walking from their seat after sitting for one to two hours.

The recent upward trend of having young populations with joint pains and back pains is purely related to the lifestyle of the young. When ideally the water intake is to be 1 litre for every 25 kg of body weight, most of the people stop at just 1 litre for the whole day. This makes the body dehydrated and leads to easy fatigue of the body.

With a lack of exercise and wrong posture at work or work-from-home options, the body shows signs of weakness with joint problems and back pain. The ergonomics of work need to be maintained to prevent such injuries.

In conclusion, the health of one is important to maintain near-ideal health for maximum work output.

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