Doctors Dr. Surupa Sharma and Dr. Anupam Sharma Bring Midlife Conversations to Light Through Menopause and Andropause

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New Delhi [India], June 24: Dr. Surupa Sharma and Dr. Anupam Sharma, renowned medical professionals from Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, have co-authored the insightful book Menopause and Andropause, a unique blend of memoir, fiction, and medical guidance that explores the emotional and physical transformations experienced during midlife. While Dr. Surupa Sharma is a gynaecologist, laparoscopic surgeon, and menopause care specialist, Dr. Anupam Sharma is a urologist and kidney transplant surgeon with a special interest in men's emotional health.

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The book emerged from their own midlife experiences as well as years of observing the struggles, fears, and emotional journeys of their patients. Written over the course of a year, the book reflects not only scientific understanding but also deeply personal insights into the changing realities faced by both men and women during middle age.

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Menopause and Andropause addresses the many challenges associated with midlife, including emotional changes, relationship issues, identity shifts, hormonal transitions, and mental well-being. Rather than presenting the topic purely as a clinical guide, the authors have chosen an engaging memoir-fiction format that combines real-life experiences with educational information, making the book relatable and accessible to readers from all walks of life.

According to the authors, midlife changes are inevitable, but suffering through them in silence is not. Through this book, they aim to create awareness, encourage open conversations, and help readers understand that support and healing are available. Their message -- "Me No Pause, We No Pause" -- beautifully emphasizes resilience, togetherness, and the importance of emotional support during life's transitional phases.

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The authors hope readers will come away with practical guidance on managing midlife challenges and a deeper understanding of themselves and their relationships. They believe that every reader's journey through the book can become an act of self-healing, while every referral of the book to another person can serve as a compassionate handhold for someone in need.

Beyond their medical practice, both doctors remain deeply concerned about the emotional and psychological struggles faced by today's youth and adults alike. Through their writing, they encourage people to read, understand, communicate openly, and express their emotions without fear or stigma.

Menopause and Andropause stand as a thoughtful and compassionate guide for anyone navigating the complexities of midlife, reminding readers that change is natural, healing is possible, and no one has to face these transitions alone.

The book is available on Amazon:

Menopause and Andropause on Amazon

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