DOES A FIVE-STAR RATING REALLY MEAN A FIVE-STAR RIDE?

Green SM is taking steps to make each journey more predictable, supported and safety-focused, from booking to arrival

When most rides without an obvious problem receive the highest score, five stars may not fully reflect the quality passengers actually experience. At a time when cancellations, long waits, vehicle condition and service remain common concerns in India, Green SM offers a different interpretation: a five-star experience should be built before the passenger even steps into the car.

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When five stars do not tell the whole story

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Among 17,993 respondents to a LocalCircles survey published in 2025, 74% said drivers had cancelled after learning the destination, the payment method or both. In the same survey, 62% reported surge pricing, 53% experienced long waiting times, 30% encountered unclean vehicles and 25% raised concerns about driver behaviour. Six per cent cited safety concerns.[1] Although the responses came from 325 districts across India and were not reported separately for Delhi NCR, the findings suggest that inconsistency in app-based cab services is not confined to isolated incidents.

Behind those figures is a situation familiar to many urban passengers: someone books a cab for work or an appointment, only for the first driver to cancel after asking for the destination. The next driver remains stationary or asks the passenger to cancel. A car finally arrives on the third attempt, by which time the original pickup estimate has lost much of its meaning. If the rest of the journey passes without an argument or a serious incident, that ride may still receive five stars. But was it truly a five-star experience, or merely a trip that was eventually completed?

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The question matters because ratings on digital platforms tend to cluster at the top of the scale. A study of service quality on Uber by Susan Athey, Juan Camilo Castillo and Bharat Chandar found that only 29.8% of trips in its sample were rated, while most rated trips received five stars. The researchers observed that rides typically earned the highest score unless a specific problem occurred.[2] Another study published by the National Bureau of Economic Research found that Uber driver ratings in its dataset were highly concentrated, with an average of 4.74 out of 5.[3]

These studies are not specific to India, but they highlight a structural limitation of rating systems. When most rides that meet basic expectations receive five stars, the score has limited power to distinguish an uneventful journey from genuinely outstanding service. A top rating may simply mean that nothing went badly enough for the passenger to deduct a star; it does not necessarily show that the entire experience was designed and delivered to a high standard.

From finding a car to knowing what kind of ride to expect

Ride-hailing transformed urban mobility by making it easier to find a car, track the driver and pay for a journey. As app-based booking has become part of everyday life, however, passenger expectations have evolved. People no longer want only to know whether a vehicle is nearby. They also want to know whether the driver will reach the correct pickup point, whether the car will be clean and spacious, whether pricing information will be clear, and whether the service they receive today will be consistent with the ride they took yesterday.

Technology has largely answered the question, ‘Is there a car nearby?’ The industry is still working to answer a more demanding one: ‘What kind of experience will that car deliver?’ An app can show the driver's name, registration number and rating, but it may not tell the passenger what condition the vehicle is in, how much space it offers or how professionally the journey will be handled. This uncertainty helps explain why two drivers with ratings of 4.8 or 4.9 can still deliver markedly different experiences.

India's Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines 2025 reflect the growing focus on operating standards. The guidelines address driver training, safety, insurance, grievance handling and accountability for cancellations. A driver who cancels an accepted trip without a valid reason may face a penalty equal to 10% of the fare, capped at ₹100.[4] Reliability, therefore, is no longer only a communications promise. It is becoming part of what regulators and passengers expect from the sector.

How Green SM is building a more consistent five-star experience

Green SM entered Delhi NCR in June 2026 with ‘Ride 5 Star’ as the service standard it is working to build. Under this approach, five stars are intended to represent more than a score shown after the journey. The standard begins with a consistent vehicle platform, structured driver training, ongoing supervision and service processes that can be strengthened over time.

The first element is consistency in the vehicle itself. Green SM Limo operates the all-electric, seven-seat VinFast Limo Green for everyday journeys ranging from daily commutes and business meetings to family outings. Using a dedicated vehicle model gives passengers a clearer expectation of the car that will arrive, including its cabin layout and available space. Its three-row cabin allows families and groups to travel together while providing room for their belongings.[5]

A consistent vehicle is only part of the experience; the person behind the wheel is equally important. Green Drivers begin with a full day of classroom-based training covering electric vehicle operation, road safety, customer service and operating procedures, followed by supervised on-the-job training. Under Green SM's published recruitment process, applicants also undergo an interview and driving assessments before serving passengers.[6] After deployment, a network of supervisors monitors driver performance, provides feedback and supports continuous improvement. Random service and quality checks are also conducted to identify gaps and reinforce expected standards.

Green SM vehicles also include an in-vehicle SOS button in line with India's regulatory requirements.[4] The company continues to improve the speed and consistency of the alert-response process.

These measures cannot eliminate congestion, bad weather or every unexpected event on the road. They can, however, reduce some of the uncertainty passengers often accept when booking a ride: not knowing what type of vehicle will arrive, what condition it will be in or how much the quality of service will depend on the individual driver. That is the difference between rating quality after a ride and building the systems intended to support quality before it begins.

Consistency is the measure of a five-star experience

In hotels or aviation, five stars are often associated with luxury and special occasions. In urban mobility, the idea can be far more practical. A five-star ride may mean that a woman travelling home at night feels reassured by a professionally trained driver and monitored service standards; that a family can travel together rather than split across two vehicles; or simply that an office worker can begin the journey with a clearer idea of the vehicle and service to expect.

Premium value in ride-hailing does not have to come from elaborate add-ons. It can begin with the fundamentals: a suitable vehicle, a trained and courteous driver, and a service process designed to produce a more predictable experience. One clean car does not create a standard, and one courteous driver does not create a standard. A standard exists only when those qualities are maintained across different journeys, times of day and people behind the wheel.

For more than a decade, ride-hailing has changed how urban residents access transport. As app-based booking becomes the norm, the sector's next measure of progress will be its ability to deliver a clear and consistent experience across thousands of daily journeys. Five stars should then represent more than a button tapped at the end of a trip. They should be visible in the car, the driver, the operating process and the way each passenger is treated. The more meaningful question is no longer how many rides receive five stars, but how many passengers can feel five-star quality before the app even asks them to rate it.

References

[1] The Indian Express, “Ride cancellations in app-based taxi services rise to 82% in 2025 from 75% in 2023: Survey”, 2 July 2025. Read source

[2] Susan Athey, Juan Camilo Castillo and Bharat Chandar, “Service Quality in the Gig Economy: Empirical Evidence about Driving Quality at Uber”, Toulouse School of Economics. Read study

[3] “Do Digital Platforms Reduce Moral Hazard? The Case of Uber and Taxis”, National Bureau of Economic Research. Read study

[4] Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, “Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines 2025”, issued 1 July 2025. Read document

[5] Green SM, “Green SM launches Green SM Limo, a fully electric taxi service in India”, 5 June 2026. Read announcement

[6] Green SM India, “Green SM Taxi Driver - Job Requirements”. Read information

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