Doja Cat returns with new single and music video "Jealous Type"

New Delhi [India], August 22: GRAMMY award-winning global superstar Doja Cat returns with her new single and music video "Jealous Type" out now via Kemosabe Records/ RCA Records - click HERE to listen / click HERE to watch. Doja Cat's new track "Jealous Type" was produced by Jack Antonoff (Taylor Swift, Lorde) and Y2K (Ariana Grande, Tate McRae), with the music video directed by Boni Mata and filmed in Los Angeles. Doja Cat first teased her new track "Jealous Type" in her Summer '25 campaign with Marc Jacobs. "Jealous Type" will appear on her highly anticipated fifth studio album, Vie, which is slated for release on September 26th. Pre-save album HERE.

Additionally, Doja Cat announced her first-ever tour across New Zealand, Australia, and Asia with the "Ma Vie World Tour", launching Tuesday, November 18th in Auckland at Spark Arena. The tour will include stops in Perth, Melbourne, Sydney, Manila, Tokyo, and more, before wrapping on Sunday, December 21 in Kaohsiung at Kaohsiung Arena. The announcement follows her highly successful 2023 outing, "The Scarlet Tour".

Last year, Doja Cat released her deluxe album Scarlet 2 CLAUDE. The deluxe featured previously released hits such as "Attention", "Paint The Town Red", "Agora Hills", alongside a collection of brand-new tracks and features. Doja Cat's hit single "Paint The Town Red" spent three weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, becoming the first rap song to reach the top spot in 2023. The track also held the No. 1 position on the Billboard Global 200 chart for four consecutive weeks. Additionally, her fan-favorite track "Agora Hills" reached No. 1 on Top 40 Radio in February 2024, marking her eighth No. 1 at the format. "Agora Hills" also peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

