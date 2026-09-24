PRNewswire

Jakarta [Indonesia], September 24: DOKU, Indonesia's leading payment fintech company, today announced an organisational upgrade and leadership appointments alongside a deepened strategic investment from Antom, the merchant payment and digitisation services of Ant International. The moves build on the strategic partnership the two companies first announced in February 2026, and mark the next step in DOKU's collaboration with Antom's global merchant network and closer collaboration with 2C2P, Antom's Southeast Asia regional payment gateway subsidiary.

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Leadership Transition

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Effective immediately, DOKU announces the following leadership appointments:

Himelda Renuat, a co-founder of DOKU who most recently served as Chief Marketing Officer, has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of DOKU and Head of Antom Indonesia. In this expanded role, Himelda will lead DOKU's next phase of growth while overseeing Antom's business across the Indonesian market, bringing together deep local market knowledge with Antom's regional and global capabilities.

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Chris Yeo, who has led DOKU as CEO since 2022, is stepping down from the role. Under Chris' leadership, DOKU refined its organizational and operational structure, further strengthening the foundation that underpins the business today, while growing transaction volume and forging its partnership with Ant International. In his new role of Head of Antom Philippines, Chris will continue to shepherd local team to advance AI-powered merchant payment services as part of Antom's regional strategy to better serve SEA customers.

DOKU is rebranded as Antom Deepens Strategic Investment

Alongside the organisational upgrade, DOKU has been rebranded to "DOKU by Antom," to show the strong synergy and a consistent GTM strategy among DOKU, 2C2P and Antom, DOKU continues to operate under its own name and licenses, with Antom as a strategic investor supporting DOKU's continued growth. The deepened relationship strengthens collaboration across three fronts:

- Closer integration with Antom's global merchant network, connecting DOKU's local payment methods, merchant relationships, and regulatory standing in Indonesia to Antom's global merchant acquiring platform and Ant International's broader product ecosystem, including the Alipay+ unified wallet gateway.

- Expanded collaboration with 2C2P, Antom's regional payment gateway subsidiary, to deliver more comprehensive, tailored solutions for Indonesian merchants scaling across SEA, and for international merchants entering Indonesia.

- Broader financial services, including continued work on multi-currency solutions, cross-border payment processing, and exploration of lending and treasury management tools for merchants.

Charting the Next Chapter: DOKU's Vision upon Organisational Upgrade

Under Himelda's leadership, DOKU is staying close to what has always driven the company: helping Indonesian businesses grow, one transaction at a time, whether that's a small merchant taking its first online payment or an enterprise expanding beyond Indonesia's borders.

Looking toward 2027, DOKU's roadmap centers on deepening relationships with the merchants it already serves, extending into new industries and payment channels, and helping more Indonesian businesses transact across borders.

These priorities sit on a foundational pillar of service excellence, spanning product reliability, developer-first integration, and dedicated round-the-clock merchant support, that DOKU will continue to invest in as it scales alongside Antom and 2C2P.

Leadership Perspectives

Himelda Renuat, incoming CEO of DOKU, said: "DOKU was built on almost 20 years of trust with our merchants, and that foundation isn't changing. What's changing is our reach. With Antom and 2C2P supporting us, we can serve the merchants who trust us today even better, go deeper into the industries that need us most, and help more Indonesian businesses take their first step across borders. I would also like to thank Chris for the structure he has helped shape. It is an honor for me to continue the leadership journey from here."

Chris Yeo, who most recently served as CEO of DOKU, said: "It has been the privilege of my career to lead DOKU and help shape what we have achieved today alongside our merchants and our team. Himelda is one of DOKU's founders and has played an instrumental role in building the business and brand, as well as strengthening DOKU's presence in the market. I couldn't be more confident in her to lead DOKU into its next chapter."

Gary Liu, CEO of Antom and Senior Vice President of Ant International, said: "This is a natural next step in the partnership we announced earlier this year, not a departure from it. DOKU's local expertise, paired with Antom's global platform and 2C2P's regional reach, positions us to deliver real value to businesses across Indonesia and Southeast Asia. And in Himelda, we have exactly the right leader to take DOKU into its next chapter. We're also grateful to Chris for his leadership over the past several years in building this partnership."

Worachat Luxkanalode, CEO of 2C2P, said: "We look forward to deepening our work with DOKU under this new structure, combining our regional payment gateway capabilities with DOKU's local market leadership to help merchants scale confidently across Southeast Asia."

About DOKU by Antom

DOKU by Antom is Indonesia's leading payment fintech platform, empowering local and global businesses to accept and make payments across online and offline channels through one point of integration. Established in 2007, DOKU was the first Indonesian company to earn PCI DSS Level 1 certification and holds the full suite of six payment licenses from Bank Indonesia, spanning payment gateway, fund transfers, e-money, e-wallets, QR code payments, and PNBP collection. DOKU serves over 300,000 merchants across Indonesia, including TikTok, Google, Garuda Indonesia, Prudential, and Trip.com. DOKU is part of Ant International's Antom, a world leading merchant payment and digitisation services provider.

For more information, please visit doku.com (corporate) or doku.promo (consumer), find us on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, or YouTube (DOKU ID).

About 2C2P

2C2P is Southeast Asia's leading payments platform that empowers businesses of all sizes to securely accept and make payments through one point of integration. Its extensive network spans across online, mobile and offline channels including over 600,000 alternative payment locations, enabling enterprises to reach their customers or recipients anywhere. 2C2P is part of Ant International's Antom, a world leading merchant payment and digitisation services provider.

About Ant International

Ant International is a leading global digital payment, digitisation and financial technology provider. Through collaboration across the private and public sectors, our unified techfin platform supports financial institutions and merchants of all sizes to achieve inclusive growth through a comprehensive range of cutting-edge digital payment and financial services solutions. To learn more, please visit https://www.ant-intl.com/.

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