Dolby Atmos, DTS Virtual:X, and Wireless Subwoofers: What Yamaha soundbars offer in 2026

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Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 31: Yamaha soundbars are designed to improve everyday TV audio with clearer dialogue, deeper bass, and a more immersive soundstage for movies, sports, music, and gaming. The 2026 range combines Yamaha's audio engineering expertise with technologies such as Dolby Atmos, DTS Virtual:X, built-in and wireless subwoofers, and advanced surround sound processing. Compact models suit smaller entertainment setups, while higher-end configurations offer more powerful bass and spacious audio for larger rooms. This variety allows customers to choose a Yamaha soundbar based on room size, preferred features, and listening requirements.

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After identifying a suitable configuration, customers can compare Yamaha soundbar models, features, and prices on Bajaj Mall before visiting a nearby Bajaj Finance partner store. A Bajaj Finance Easy EMI Loan offers financing of up to Rs. 5 lakh with repayment tenures from 3 to 60 months, while the Insta EMI Card provides a reusable credit limit of up to Rs. 3 lakh with zero annual fee. Select models may also be available with zero down payment offers. Both financing options require customers to be physically present at a partner store to apply.

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Top Yamaha soundbars to explore in July 2026

Yamaha's 2026 soundbar range covers compact everyday models, virtual surround options, and Dolby Atmos systems. The following picks highlight suitable options across different audio requirements.

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Yamaha SR-C20A

Price: Rs. 21,990

Why it works: The SR-C20A is the most compact option in the range, with a built-in subwoofer and slim profile suited to smaller rooms and desks. It delivers clean, balanced audio without requiring additional hardware or space. Its compact design also makes it suitable for setups where keeping the entertainment area clutter-free is a priority.

Yamaha SR-B20A

Price: Rs. 21,990

Why it works: The SR-B20A matches the SR-C20A on price while adding DTS Virtual:X for a wider and more immersive soundstage. It suits households looking for virtual surround sound without moving to a multi-speaker setup. Built-in subwoofers also strengthen low-frequency performance without requiring a separate subwoofer.

Yamaha YAS-109

Price: Rs. 27,490

Why it works: Built-in dual subwoofers and Yamaha's surround sound processing provide fuller, more room-filling audio than a basic TV speaker setup. The YAS-109 works well for everyday movies, shows, sports, and music. Its all-in-one configuration also keeps installation simple by eliminating the need for an external subwoofer.

Yamaha YAS-209

Price: Rs. 39,990

Why it works: The YAS-209 uses a wireless subwoofer to deliver deeper and more impactful bass than models with built-in subwoofers. Its wireless configuration also helps reduce cables around the entertainment area. The combination of stronger bass and immersive sound processing makes it suitable for movies, music, and everyday TV viewing.

Yamaha SR-B40A

Price: Rs. 49,990

Why it works: Dolby Atmos support and an external wireless subwoofer make the SR-B40A suitable for households seeking a more immersive home entertainment setup. Height-aware audio creates a greater sense of space than conventional stereo playback. Its combination of surround effects and dedicated bass also works well for cinematic content and gaming.

Yamaha TRUE X BAR 50A (SR-X50A)

Price: Rs. 74,990

Why it works: The TRUE X BAR 50A combines Dolby Atmos with Yamaha's advanced acoustic processing and a wireless subwoofer for a spacious listening experience. Its premium driver configuration delivers greater detail, bass, and soundstage depth. Compatibility with Yamaha TRUE X surround speakers also provides scope for expanding the setup into a more immersive wireless surround system.

How to buy Yamaha soundbar from Bajaj Finance partner stores

Splitting the cost of a premium Yamaha soundbar into monthly instalments makes the upgrade significantly more manageable. Shoppers can follow these steps to complete the purchase:

1. Browse on Bajaj Mall: Compare Yamaha soundbar models by configuration, key features, and price before visiting a store.

2. Check pre-approved eligibility: The pre-approved loan limit can be verified on the Bajaj Finance website using a registered mobile number and OTP verification.

3. Find a partner store: Shortlisted models can be checked at 1.5 lakh+ Bajaj Finance partner stores across 4,000+ cities.

4. Check the model in person: In-store staff can assist with evaluating sound quality, subwoofer performance, and connectivity options across models.

5. Choose an EMI plan: Financing of up to Rs. 5 lakh is available through the Bajaj Finance Easy EMI Loan, with zero down payment on select models and tenures from 3 to 60 months.

6. Complete the purchase: Once approved, the transaction is processed immediately, and the Bose headphones can be taken home the same day.

With limited-time offers from Bajaj Finance, now is the perfect time to bring home a Yamaha soundbar.

Bajaj Finance Limited

Bajaj Finance Ltd. ('BFL', 'Bajaj Finance', or 'the Company'), a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Ltd., is a deposit-taking Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC-D) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is classified as an NBFC-Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC). BFL is engaged in the business of lending and acceptance of deposits. It has a diversified lending portfolio across retail, SMEs, and commercial customers with significant presence in both urban and rural India. It accepts public and corporate deposits and offers a variety of financial services products to its customers. BFL, a thirty-five-year-old enterprise, has now become a leading player in the NBFC sector in India, and on a consolidated basis, it has a franchise of 69.14 million customers. BFL has the highest domestic credit rating of AAA/Stable for long-term borrowing, A1+ for short-term borrowing, and CRISIL AAA/Stable & [ICRA]AAA(Stable) for its FD program. It has a long-term issuer credit rating of BB+/Positive and a short-term rating of B by S&P Global Ratings.

To know more, visit www.bajajfinserv.in.

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