DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / Dollar falls as Trump move to fire Fed guv spooks investors

Dollar falls as Trump move to fire Fed guv spooks investors

article_Author
Renu Sud Sinha
Mumbai, Updated At : 12:27 AM Aug 27, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The dollar stumbled against major currencies on Tuesday as US President Donald Trump’s unprecedented move to fire Federal Reserve governor Lisa Cook renewed concerns over the central bank’s independence.

Advertisement

The euro and sterling were up about 0.3 per cent against the dollar at $1.1654 and $1.3491, respectively. Against the Japanese yen, the dollar was down 0.2 per cent to 147.41 yen and it dipped against the Swiss-franc as well. Trump said he was removing Cook over alleged improprieties in obtaining mortgage loans, a step that could test the boundaries of presidential power over the Fed. In response, Cook said Trump had no authority to fire her from the central bank, and she would not resign. “Challenges to Fed independence pose clear downside risks to the Dollar in our view, owing in this case to both concerns around US institutions, and to the read-through to lower front-end US yields,” analysts at Goldman Sachs said in a note.

Trump’s announcement surprised markets but the reaction was relatively muted with investors caught between the concerns over politicisation of policy and the payoffs for markets.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts