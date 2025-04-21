Dolphin PG College hosts Grand Annual Function 'Symphony 2025' with Splendour and Spirit

NewsVoir

Chandigarh [India], April 21: Dolphin PG College, Chandigarh, reverberated with enthusiasm and cultural vibrance as it celebrated its much-anticipated Annual Function, 'Symphony 2025'. The event showcased an impressive display of talent and creativity by the students and faculty, encapsulating the spirit of celebration, unity, and achievement.

The college had the distinct honour of welcoming Dr. D.P. Lochan, Retired Director General of Health Services, Haryana, as the Chief Guest. In his keynote address, Dr. Lochan lauded the institution's dedication to promoting both academic and co-curricular excellence. He emphasized the value of holistic education in today's evolving world and urged students to steer clear of harmful influences such as drug abuse. He also encouraged students to invest in their health and education within India, contributing to the nation's development and helping prevent brain drain.

A major highlight of the evening was the Prize Distribution Ceremony, where Dr. Lochan, joined by Er. Vibhav Mittal, Vice Chairman; Dr. Malkit Singh, Dean Academics; Dr. Manu, Principal; and Mrs. Chetna Mittal, Pro-Vice Chancellor, felicitated outstanding students from the academic years 2023 and 2024. Achievements across academics, sports, and extracurricular domains were recognized and celebrated.

In a gesture of gratitude and recognition, Er. Vibhav Mittal, on behalf of Chairman Dr. Vinod Mittal and the college management, presented Certificates of Appreciation to teaching, non-teaching, and administrative staff for their dedicated service and invaluable contributions to the institution's ongoing growth and success.

The event concluded with an uplifting message that echoed the core values of the college: unity, dedication, and a relentless pursuit of excellence. The management extended heartfelt congratulations to all award recipients and expressed appreciation for the collective efforts of students and staff in making 'Symphony 2025' a resounding success.

Dolphin PG College, is located near Mohali at Chunni Kalan. Dolphin PG College is a premier institution committed to providing high-quality education in the fields of science, agriculture, and life sciences. Affiliated to Punjabi University, Patiala / MRS-PTU Bathinda, the college is duly recognized by University Grant Commission (UGC) & is also NAAC accredited. The college emphasizes a balanced approach to learning--fostering intellectual growth alongside personal and professional development. With state-of-the-art infrastructure, a dynamic learning environment, and a dedicated faculty, Dolphin PG College prepares students to become responsible global citizens and leaders of tomorrow.

