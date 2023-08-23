Domestic disruption to keep inflation elevated: FinMin

New Delhi, August 22
The Finance Ministry on Tuesday said the inflation in food items is likely to be transitory as preemptive measures by the government and arrival of fresh crops will cool prices, even though global uncertainty and domestic disruptions may keep inflationary pressures elevated for the coming months.
In its Monthly Economic Review for July, the ministry said going forward, while domestic consumption and investment demand are expected to continue driving growth, enhanced provision for capital expenditure by the government in the current fiscal is now leading to crowding in of private investment. The consumer price index-based retail inflation spiked to a 15-month high of 7.44% in July 2023, with specific food commodities mainly driving the increase. — PTI
Monthly Economic Review
- The retail inflation spiked to a 15-month high of 7.44% in July 2023, with specific food commodities mainly driving the increase
- Cereals, pulses and vegetables showed double-digit growth in July compared to the corresponding period last year
- Disruption in domestic production also aggravated the inflationary pressures
