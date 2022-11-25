Domestic indices end at record high as US Fed hints at slower rate hikes

PTI

Mumbai, November 24

Key stock indices Sensex and Nifty rallied over 1% to close at lifetime highs following gains in IT, banking and oil stocks and firm trends in global markets on expectations of slower rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve.

Benchmark BSE Sensex rallied 762.10 points to settle at 62,272.68, its record closing peak, as 26 of its components ended in the green. During the day, it jumped 901.75 points to its lifetime high of 62,412.33.

The broader Nifty of the NSE jumped 216.85 points to end at a record high of 18,484.10. As many as 44 of its stocks advanced and six declined. During the day, it hit its 52-week high of 18,529.70, higher by 262.45 points.

“Two triggers assisted the Sensex rally to record highs. One, in the mother market US, the market construct turned favourable with rising equities, declining bond yields and falling dollar. Two, macro developments in India show steady rise in credit growth and capex indicating strong economic recovery.

“Along with this, sharp correction in crude is a big positive. This has facilitated this Sensex rally led by large-caps, mainly the HDFC twins, Infosys, TCS and RIL,” said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.