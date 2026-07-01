Domestic passenger vehicle sales increase by 24.6% to 400,000 units in June

India’s domestic passenger vehicle (PV) sales increased 24.6 per cent year- on- year (YoY) to over 400,000 units in June, driven by income tax relief, repo rate cuts and robust rural demand despite the West Asia conflict driving up global crude oil prices and driving up vehicle costs.

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Maruti Suzuki India maintained its top spot, with domestic passenger car sales increasing 23.7 per cent YoY to 147,187 units.

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The entry-level models Alto and S-Presso saw a 78 per cent increase to 11,416 units, demonstrating the wide-ranging growth.

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Baleno, Swift, Dzire, WagonR, Celerio, Ignis, and Ciaz make up the small portfolio, which increased by 15.6 per cent to 63,815 units. Brezza, Fronx, Grand Vitara, e Vitara, Ertiga, Jimny, Invicto, Victoris, and XL6 sales grew 28.7 per cent to 61,726 units, while Eeco MPV sales increased 9.5 per cent to 10,230 units. SUVs continued to be the largest growth driver.

Tata Motors became the second-largest manufacturer of passenger cars, with domestic wholesales of 62,076 units, rising 67 per cent YoY.

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Sales of passenger cars overall, including exports, increased by 69 percent to 63,083 units. Despite a robust booking pipeline, the company said that Sierra production was hindered by localised supply difficulties.

With combined domestic and export dispatches reaching a monthly high of 14,800 units, up from 5,228 units a year earlier, EVs continued to gain popularity, representing 23.4 per cent of all passenger vehicle numbers.

Mahindra & Mahindra recorded 60,393 domestic SUV sales, up 28 per cent from the previous year, contributing to a 37 per cent increase in total vehicle sales to 1,06,207 units. For the first time, domestic passenger vehicle sales exceeded 60,000 units in June, up 4.1 per cent from 58,021 units in May.

Hyundai Motor India reported domestic sales of 39,635 units, down roughly 10 percent YoY after a fire at a supplier’s manufacturing facility disrupted the supply of essential components, resulting in a production loss of approximately 13,900 units. The firm said alternate sourcing has been initiated to stabilise production.