Domestic vacation searches surge nearly 40% with onset of monsoon: Airbnb

New Delhi [India], August 6 (ANI): Indian travellers are increasingly turning the monsoon season into an occasion for small vacations or "micro-cations", with domestic monsoon vacation searches rising by almost 40 per cent year-on-year, according to search data from Airbnb.

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The shift signals that a period traditionally spent indoors is becoming a major driver for travel. Indian tourists are choosing shorter escapes during these rainy months, demonstrating a clear preference for flexible getaways that easily align with their daily schedules. Search trends indicate a marked rise in interest for weekend trips alongside brief stays lasting three to five days.

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Earlier this year, Airbnb's "Never the Same" report found that 7 in 10 Indian Gen Z travellers prefer three short trips over one long annual holiday. The data reflected a generational pivot away from single, highly structured annual vacations toward more frequent and spontaneous travel.

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Travel patterns also pointed to an expanding interest beyond major urban centers. Indian travellers are seeking out regional destinations that offer natural landscapes, rich local cultures, and a noticeably slower pace of life. Searches for non-metro locations surged by over 40 per cent, driven by a desire to experience regions transformed by seasonal rains.

As per the data, destinations generating substantial search interest this season include Coorg, Kochi, Udaipur, Varkala, Jaipur, and Goa.

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Amanpreet Bajaj, Airbnb's Country Head for India and Southeast Asia, said, "This monsoon season, we're seeing travellers embrace the rains in new ways - taking shorter, spontaneous breaks, venturing beyond traditional tourism hotspots and choosing destinations where the rain becomes part of the experience."

Furthermore, search trends indicate that monsoon travel functions predominantly as a collective activity. Domestic interest is rising for trips planned with partners, friends, and family members.

Duo travellers currently lead the overall search growth, closely followed by larger group bookings. Whether opting for quiet hill station retreats, coastal holiday rentals, or shared villas, domestic travellers are increasingly opting to navigate the monsoon months together. (ANI)

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