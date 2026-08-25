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Home / Business / Dominica to build world's biggest parrot statue

Dominica to build world's biggest parrot statue

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ANI
Updated At : 05:48 PM Aug 25, 2026 IST
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VMPL

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New Delhi [India], August 25: The Commonwealth of Dominica is planning a 23-foot brass statue of its national bird, the Sisserou Parrot, at the cable car's top station. The landmark is designed to become the world's tallest and biggest parrot statue.

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The statue will stand 23 feet tall atop a 7-foot-high marble pedestal, bringing the landmark's overall height to around 30 feet. It is planned as a prominent feature of the cable car's top station, giving visitors a landmark centred on Dominica's natural heritage.

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The brass sculpture will weigh around 4.7 tonnes (10,300 pounds). The Sisserou Parrot is native exclusively to Dominica and is featured on the country's national flag, making it an important part of the island's national identity.

According to ABL Holdings, the company behind the cable car project, the sculpture is being designed on a scale that could make it the world's tallest parrot statue. The landmark would add a distinctive feature to the cable car's top station while highlighting one of Dominica's most important symbols.

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A landmark inspired by Dominica's national bird

The choice of the Sisserou Parrot is closely tied to Dominica itself. Known scientifically as Amazona imperialis, the bird is found only on the island and is featured on the national flag, making it an important part of the country's identity and natural heritage.

The planned statue will place the Sisserou Parrot at the centre of the visitor experience at the cable car's top station, combining a representation of Dominica's endemic wildlife with a major infrastructure project.

The Sisserou Parrot statue is planned as a key attraction at the top station of Dominica's planned monocable car. According to ABL Holdings, the sculpture is intended to provide the project with a distinctive landmark that visitors can immediately associate with Dominica.

Golden Love Bird to join the attraction

The top station will also feature a Golden Love Bird, adding a separate attraction focused on relationships and commitment. The sculpture will include rings contributed by thousands of couples, creating a collective installation connected to visitors and their personal stories.

According to the concept behind the landmark, couples who walk beneath the Golden Love Bird will receive a symbolic blessing associated with lasting relationships and marriage.

Together, the two sculptures are planned to give the cable car's top station two distinct landmarks: the Sisserou Parrot representing Dominica's natural and national heritage, and the Golden Love Bird providing a visitor-focused symbol of love and commitment.

With both sculptures planned at the top station, the experience will extend beyond the cable car journey itself, giving visitors additional landmarks to explore and remember at the summit.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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