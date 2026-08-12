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Home / Business / Done &amp; Dusted Realty Continues Expansion in Dubai's Luxury Real Estate Market

Done & Dusted Realty Continues Expansion in Dubai's Luxury Real Estate Market

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ANI
Updated At : 06:28 PM Aug 12, 2026 IST
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PNN

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Dubai [UAE], August 12: Done & Dusted Realty is strengthening its presence in Dubai's competitive luxury real estate market, building its business around premium residential properties, investment opportunities, and real estate advisory services for clients in the UAE and international markets.

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Founded and led by Kanika Chadha, the company has been expanding its footprint by focusing on high-value property transactions and personalised advisory solutions for investors and buyers seeking opportunities in Dubai's premium real estate segment.

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The company's growth comes at a time when Dubai continues to attract global investors looking for residential and investment-led real estate opportunities. Against this backdrop, Done & Dusted Realty is positioning itself as a real estate advisory and brokerage brand focused on combining market knowledge, professional service and client-centric property solutions.

A key development associated with the company's growth is Kanika Chadha's reported achievement of becoming the first Indian to secure Dubai's official Licensed Influencer status after fulfilling the applicable UAE regulatory requirements for commercial digital content and brand collaborations. The development adds a digital dimension to the company's broader brand-building strategy, enabling Done & Dusted Realty to engage with audiences beyond conventional real estate channels.

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Dubai's increasingly structured regulatory environment for digital advertising and commercial content has also placed greater emphasis on transparency and compliance. For real estate businesses, this creates an opportunity to combine digital communication with professionally managed property advisory while operating within the emirate's regulatory framework.

Done & Dusted Realty has been building its proposition around luxury residences, premium property investments and advisory services, with a focus on both UAE-based clients and overseas investors. The company's approach reflects the changing dynamics of Dubai's property market, where international buyers increasingly seek professional guidance across property selection, investment evaluation and transaction processes.

The company's growing visibility also reflects the evolving role of digital platforms in Dubai's real estate ecosystem. Real estate brands are increasingly using content, social media and digital communication to showcase developments, educate prospective investors and connect with international audiences.

With its expansion strategy centred on customer trust, market expertise, digital innovation and regulatory compliance, Done & Dusted Realty is looking to further strengthen its position in Dubai's premium real estate landscape.

As the company continues to grow, its focus remains on developing a scalable real estate business capable of serving a diverse international clientele while leveraging Dubai's position as one of the world's leading destinations for luxury property and global investment.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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