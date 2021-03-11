Dorsey steps down from Twitter Board

San Francisco, May 26

Jack Dorsey has stepped down from the Twitter Board of Directors, as Tesla CEO Elon Musk fights with the micro-blogging platform to reveal the actual number of fake/spam accounts. He quit as Twitter CEO in November last year, handing over the baton to Indian-origin Parag Agrawal who was then the CTO of the company.

At the time, Twitter noted that Dorsey would stay on the Board “until his term expires at the 2022 meeting of stockholders”. Dorsey has categorically said he will never be the CEO of Twitter again, as reports of him rejoining the micro-blogging platform surfaced after the $44-billion takeover by Musk. — IANS