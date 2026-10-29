Dot & Key Creates a Star-Studded Immersive Beauty Experience at Nykaaland 4.0

Shanaya Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, The Rebel Kid and Varun Sood bring massive buzz to the brand’s interactive skincare booth at the annual beauty festival

New Delhi, 29th October 2026: Dot & Key, India’s fastest-growing D2C skincare brand, transformed its booth at Nykaaland 4.0 into an interactive brand playground designed to drive consumer engagement and product discovery. The three-day experience was anchored by exclusive appearances from brand ambassador Shanaya Kapoor, Bollywood stars Aditya Roy Kapur and Varun Sood, and popular creator Apoorva Makhija aka The Rebel Kid.

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Built around the brand’s playful visual identity, the booth was themed after the fan favourite Strawberry Dew Tinted Sunscreen range, that combines sun protection with a hint of tint to bridge skincare and makeup in one simple step. The space featured an interactive claw game and photo booth, a screen-led visual wall, and larger-than-life character installations for shareable content creation on the spot.

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Commenting on the experience, Suyash Saraf, Co-Founder and CEO, Dot & Key Skincare, said, “Beauty is best experienced when consumers can engage with the brand beyond the products themselves. We wanted to build a space reflecting our playful identity where consumers could discover our range and make the experience their own. The enthusiastic response to our booth and the opportunity to connect with consumers through familiar faces from entertainment and digital culture made the experience particularly special. Experiences like this help us build a more direct connection with our community.”

Adding to the booth’s appeal was a lineup of celebrity and creator appearances that brought pop-culture energy to the beauty festival. All the pictures can be viewed on Dot & Key Skincare Instagram.

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Brand ambassador, Shanaya Kapoor, brought the spotlight to the brand’s skincare portfolio. She interacted with attendees, posed for pictures, and explored popular offerings including the newly launched Strawberry Dew Tinted Sunscreen range and the Plushie Jelly Lip Balms.

Adding to the excitement, actor Varun Sood made a spirited appearance at the booth, meeting fans, playing the games and posing for pictures while sporting a custom Dot & Key jacket.

NYC based content creator Apoorva Makhija, popularly known as The Rebel Kid, also made a special appearance. Her visit drew an enthusiastic crowd of fans eager to meet her and capture the moment while she explored Dot & Key’s skincare favourites.

The final day closed with a much-awaited visit from Bollywood actor Aditya Roy Kapur, who interacted with fans, posed with the installations, and brought his signature energy to the booth.

By combining product discovery with high-profile celebrity and creator moments, Dot & Key created an experience that extended well beyond the venue. To know more about the brand, visit www.dotandkey.com

About Dot & Key Skincare

Dot & Key is India's fastest-growing D2C skincare brand, known for its consumer-first approach and category-defining innovations. Headquartered in Kolkata, the brand was founded in 2018 by Anisha Agarwal Saraf and Suyash Saraf, with a mission to make global-standard skincare accessible to Indian consumers. Dot & Key has emerged as a leading player in India's beauty market, with strong positions across sunscreens, moisturizers, facewash and lip balms including its flagship Vitamin C and Blueberry Barrier Repair ranges. All innovation is developed in-house at Dot & Key's own R&D lab, where a team of skincare scientists with over 50 years of combined experience blend the best of fruit actives and high-performance ingredients. The brand is backed by Nykaa, India's leading beauty and wellness aggregator, and reaches millions of consumers through a robust omnichannel presence

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