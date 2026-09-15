Dot & Key Expands Its Moisturiser Range With New Dragon Fruit Bounce Jelly Moisturiser

Thoughtfully formulated for Indian heat and humidity, the new jelly moisturiser offers non-sticky hydration leaving skin feeling fresh and dewy with a lasting bounce National, 15th September 2026: Dot & Key, India's fastest-growing D2C skincare brand, has expanded its moisturizer range with the launch of its new Dragon Fruit Bounce Jelly Moisturiser. Designed for oily and combination skin that craves hydration without the heaviness or grease, the new light-weight moisturiser offers deeply layered hydration and visibly plumps skin with lasting bounce.

This new launch reflects the brand’s continued focus on innovation with unique science-backed formulations that address evolving skincare needs of Indian consumers. Finding effective hydration for oily yet dehydrated skin without a greasy residue can be a constant challenge. The Dragon Fruit Bounce Jelly Moisturiser solves this with a quick-absorbing, cushiony jelly texture that glides on effortlessly, leaving skin feeling fresh and dewy without the unwanted shine.

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The moisturiser is powered by three key hero ingredients, Plant-PDRN, Niacinamide and multi-peptides, which work together to support collagen, improve skin elasticity and balance excess oil. The formula is further enriched with multi-weight Hyaluronic Acid, Ectoin and a Ceramide-Cholesterol lipid matrix, which help lock in moisture and strengthen the skin’s barrier while protecting against environmental stressors.

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The fast-absorbing formula layers effortlessly under sunscreen and makeup, making it ideal for everyday wear. Thoughtfully formulated for Indian heat and humidity, the fragrance-free moisturiser is suitable for daily AM and PM skincare routines.

Priced at ₹499, the Dot & Key Dragon Fruit Bounce Jelly Moisturiser is now available across Dot & Key's website, leading online marketplaces, quick commerce platforms and offline retail stores. Dot & Key’s Dragon Fruit range also features the Dragon Fruit Bounce Sunscreen launched earlier this year. To know more, visit www.dotandkey.com About Dot & Key Skincare Dot & Key is India's fastest-growing D2C skincare brand, known for its consumer-first approach and category-defining innovations. Headquartered in Kolkata, the brand was founded in 2018 by Anisha Agarwal Saraf and Suyash Saraf, with a mission to make global-standard skincare accessible to Indian consumers. Dot & Key has emerged as a leading player in India's beauty market, with strong positions across sunscreens, moisturisers, facewash and lip balms including its flagship Vitamin C and Blueberry Barrier Repair ranges. All innovation is developed in-house at Dot & Key's own R&D lab, where a team of skincare scientists with over 50 years of combined experience blend the best of fruit actives and high-performance ingredients. The brand is backed by Nykaa, India's leading beauty and wellness aggregator, and reaches millions of consumers through a robust omnichannel presence.

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