Dot & Key launches Dragon Fruit Bounce Sunscreen SPF 50+ PA++++ with UVA & UBA in-vivo testing

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Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 27: Dot & Key, India's leading science-backed skincare brand announces the launch of its most anticipated skincare innovations, the Dragon Fruit Bounce Sunscreen SPF 50+ PA++++, a next-generation formula that marks a significant leap forward in India's sunscreen landscape. At a time when consumers increasingly look beyond basic SPF numbers and demand credible, clinically validated protection, Dot & Key introduces the only sunscreen in the category that is both UVA and UVB in-vivo tested, powered by new-age UV filters, enriched with antioxidant-rich dragon fruit, and strengthened by the brand's proprietary Bounce-Lock™ Complex for hydrated, resilient, bouncy skin even during sun exposure suitable for oily and combination skin.

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- Powered by new-age UV filters, boosted with antioxidant-rich dragon fruit, finished with Bounce-Lock™ Complex for bright, hydrated and bouncy skin

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Powered by New-Age UV Filters this in-vivo tested, and certified Dot & Key Dragon Fruit Bounce Sunscreen SPF 50+ PA++++ has broad-spectrum UVA & UVB protection featuring a photostable formula that remains effective under prolonged sun exposure without degrading thereby providing long-lasting performance.

At the core of the innovation also lies Dot & Key's Bounce-Lock™ Support, a next-gen skin resilience technology powered by Ectoin and Niacinamide. This complex helps maintain hydration, strengthen the skin barrier, enhance tone uniformity, and promote a firmer, more even-looking complexion even under UV stress. Complementing this is the antioxidant defense of dragon fruit extract, which neutralizes free radical damage caused by urban pollution and environmental aggressors, making the sunscreen a comprehensive shield for modern, on-the-move consumers.

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The new Dot & Key Dragon Fruit Bounce Sunscreen SPF 50+ PA++++ also addresses the common pain point of heavy, greasy sunscreens by introducing a lightweight Cushion-Gel texture that is breathable and fast absorbing, leaving behind no white cast or greasy residue, making it perfect for oily and combination skin.

Speaking on the launch, Suyash Saraf, Co-Founder of Dot & Key, said, "At Dot & Key, we've always believed that sunscreen deserves more science. Over the last two years, we challenged ourselves to create a formula that goes far beyond SPF, one that offers clinically verified protection, advanced technology, and a sensorial experience that feels almost invisible. The Dragon Fruit Bounce Sunscreen SPF 50+ PA++++ is India's first sunscreen that is in-vivo tested for both UVA and UVB protection, and it is strengthened by our proprietary Bounce-Lock™ technology. This launch sets a new benchmark for us and for the category with sun protection that is high-performance, skin-loving, and truly designed for India's climate."

The Dragon Fruit Bounce Sunscreen stands as a culmination of Dot & Key's commitment to bringing the most advanced skincare technologies to India, offering consumers a product that protects, nourishes, and restores in one step. With clinically validated efficacy, cutting-edge formulation science, and a sensorial profile crafted for Indian weather, the launch signals the brand's continued focus on raising the bar for everyday skincare.

Key features

- New-Age UV Filters

- Bounce-Lock™ Complex

- UVA and UVB in-vivo tested

- Infused with Antioxidant-Rich Dragon Fruit

- SPF 50+ PA++++ Broad-Spectrum Defense

- Photostable Formula

- Lightweight, Cushion-Gel Texture

- No White Cast

Available across all leading retailers

Price: INR 445

About Dot & Key

Dot & Key is an Indian skincare brand focused on creating effective, everyday solutions that blend science-backed formulations with thoughtfully chosen ingredients. Founded in 2018 by Anisha and Suyash Saraf, the brand was built to address specific skincare concerns relevant to Indian lifestyles, including sun exposure, pollution, and active routines.

Known for its approachable, purposeful products, Dot & Key offers a wide range of skincare essentials across sun care, hydration, barrier repair, and targeted treatments. The brand places strong emphasis on sensorial textures, ease of use, and formulations that encourage consistent skincare habits. Dot & Key products are cruelty-free and formulated without parabens, sulphates, or phthalates, making skincare both effective and enjoyable for modern consumers.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2943253/Dot_and_Key_Sunscreen.jpg

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