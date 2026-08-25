The new launch sets a benchmark for inclusive sun protection in India by combining broad-spectrum SPF protection, skincare actives and buildable coverage all in one formula Kolkata, 25 August, 2026: Dot & Key, India's fastest-growing D2C skincare brand, announced the launch of its new Strawberry Dew Tinted Sunscreen range featuring 15 flexible shades, making it the first Indian skincare brand to offer the widest range of tinted sunscreen shades tailored for Indian skin tones.

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Powered by new-age UV filters, the formula delivers broad-spectrum UVA and UVB protection while helping shield skin from blue light exposure. Its waterlight and quick-absorbing texture leaves a natural dewy finish with no white cast and offers buildable coverage that helps even out skin tone. The sunscreen is also enriched with ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, niacinamide and panthenol, which help hydrate, strengthen the skin barrier and support overall skin health for all skin types.

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“While tinted sunscreens have gained global traction, there was a persistent gap wherein Indian consumers had to choose between sun protection, shades that complement rich Indian undertones, and functional skin benefits. With the Strawberry Dew Tinted Sunscreen range, we are bringing together all three in a format that eliminates the need for multi-step routines and makes it feel like a second skin. As the category evolves, we remain focused on creating solutions that make skincare accessible, enjoyable and inclusive for the Indian skin," said Anisha Agarwal Saraf, Co-Founder & Chief Innovation Officer, Dot & Key Skincare.

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The new range, created with the diversity of Indian skin tones in mind, features lighter tones such as Peony, Porcelain, Rose, Warm Ivory and Peach; medium tones including Sand, Honey, Almond, Beige and Cinnamon; and richer tones across Caramel, Hazelnut, Mocha, Fudge and Espresso. Complementing the product's innovative formulation is a distinctive new heart-shaped tube packaging designed to transform sunscreen application from a daily necessity into a more enjoyable ritual. By combining efficacy with a playful and aesthetically appealing format, the brand aims to make daily sun protection a habit consumers look forward to, true to Dot & Key's philosophy of enjoyable skincare.

The Dot & Key Strawberry Dew Tinted Sunscreen range is available across the brand's website, leading e-commerce and quick-commerce platforms, and retail outlets nationwide. For more information, visit https://www.dotandkey.com About Dot & Key Skincare Dot & Key is India's fastest-growing D2C skincare brand, known for its consumer-first approach and category-defining innovations. Headquartered in Kolkata, the brand was founded in 2018 by Anisha Agarwal Saraf and Suyash Saraf, with a mission to make global-standard skincare accessible to Indian consumers. Dot & Key has emerged as a leading player in India's beauty market, with strong positions across sunscreens, moisturisers, facewash and lip balms including its flagship Vitamin C and Blueberry Barrier Repair ranges. All innovation is developed in-house at Dot & Key's own R&D lab, where a team of skincare scientists with over 50 years of combined experience blend the best of fruit actives and high-performance ingredients. The brand is backed by Nykaa, India's leading beauty and wellness aggregator, and reaches millions of consumers through a robust omnichannel presence.

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