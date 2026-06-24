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Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 24: DOT School of Design brought Tamil Nadu's design community together at IITM Research Park Auditorium on Friday, 19th June 2026 evening for Design Confluence 2026, the state's largest design graduation showcase. The third edition of the annual event saw 100+ designers receive their course completion certificates across five disciplines: Fashion Design, Communication Design, Industrial Design, Interior Design, and the BFA Visual Arts programme, before an audience of ministers, industry leaders, and creative professionals.

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The evening welcomed Minister for Handlooms, Textiles and Khadi Vijay Balaji as chief guest, joined by Mr. Sudhir Sharma, Founder of Indi Design, Design India and India's Best Design Awards, Mr. Senthil Ramesh A, Secretary & Correspondent of SBIOA Educational Trust, and Gp Capt. R. Vijayakumar, Executive Director of Madras Management Association. Over 50 design leaders and industry practitioners were present across the evening.

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Addressing the gathering, Minister Vijay Balaji announced that the Tamil Nadu government would procure designs created by students of DOT School of Design, marking a significant step in bridging design education and public sector application.

The Display Showcase featured over 200 student works across two parallel exhibition halls, spanning identity systems, spatial interventions, material explorations, and speculative industrial design. The Fashion Design cohort presented a live runway at Spotlight '26, with 25 graduating students drawing sustained applause from the audience.

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The evening also honoured Design Chair and legendary designer Balaram Singanapalli with the Lifetime Achievement Award. The award was presented on stage in the presence of Alexander Dodonov, Director, Vice Consul General of Russia, R.B. Bhaskaran, former Chairman of Lalit Kala Akademi, and Ramesh, Managing Director of Pothys recognising Balaram's lifelong contribution to design education and practice in India.

Themed Maatram, meaning Change in Tamil, the event positioned each graduating student's body of work as evidence of a design education built on rigour, independent thinking, and real-world application. Five disciplines, one graduating class, and a single evening that made the case for Chennai's growing stature in India's design landscape.

"Design at DOT is rooted in social responsiveness, work that gives back to the people and communities it touches," said Dr. AR R Raammnath, Chairman, DOT School of Design. "Graduating designers carry with them a conviction that design belongs to the common person."

Now in its third consecutive year, Design Confluence has widened its reach and deepened its industry presence with each edition, cementing DOT School of Design's standing as Tamil Nadu's leading design institution.

About DOT School of Design

DOT School of Design (dotsod.in) is Chennai's exclusive design college offering undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in Fashion Design, Communication Design, Industrial Design, and Interior Design.

For further information and media enquiries: www.dotsod.in

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