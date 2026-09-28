Dove Soft Limited IPO Opens On 30th September, Sets Price Band at Rs 104 to Rs 111 Per Share

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 28: Dove Soft Limited is poised for its initial public offering (IPO), with plans to raise Rs 73.26 crores through the issue, which is a combination of a fresh issue of 53.28 lakh shares aggregating to Rs 59.14 crores and an offer for sale of 12.72 lakh shares aggregating to Rs 14.12 crores.

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For its SME Initial Public Offering (IPO), Dove Soft Limited has established a price band of Rs 104 to Rs 111 per share. The company’s shares will open for subscription on September 30, 2026 and close on October 5, 2026. These will be listed on the BSE SME, with a projected listing date of October 8, 2026.

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Swastika Investmart Ltd. is the book-running lead manager and Purva Sharegistry (India) Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar of the issue. The Market Maker of the company is Swastika Investmart Ltd.

The issue proceeds will be utilized for funding working capital requirements of the Company and general corporate purposes.

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On Tuesday, October 6, 2026, the shares for the Dove Soft Limited IPO are anticipated to be allotted, and on Wednesday, October 7, 2026, the shares will be credited to the demat account of the allottees. Dove Soft IPO comprises a total issue size of 66,00,000 shares. The net offer to the public is 62,70,000 shares, after excluding 3,30,000 shares allotted on a firm basis. Of the net offer, 64,800 (1.03%) are allocated to QIB, 30,70,800 (48.98%) are allocated to NII, and 31,34,400 (49.99%) are allocated to RII.

Retail investors need to contribute a minimum of Rs 2,66,400, as the minimum application size is two lots, or 2,400 shares. For NII, the minimum bidding size is three lots, or 3,600 shares, for a total investment of Rs 3,99,600 at the upper price band.

Dove Soft Ltd.’s revenue increased by 46% and profit after tax (PAT) rose by 42% between the financial years ended March 31, 2025 and March 31, 2026.

Incorporated in August 2011, Dove Soft Limited provides integrated cloud-communication solutions through SMS, RCS, Voice, WhatsApp, Email, and other digital channels. The company provides services to enterprises and OTT platforms, including SMS, WhatsApp, Voice, IVR, automated calls, E-mail, and Digital Products. The company serves clients across industries like Telecom, IT, Travel, Entertainment, Media, Advertising, Retail, Real Estate, Healthcare, BFSI, Automobile, E-commerce, and Food & Beverages, helping manage customer communication and streamline operations.

About Dove Soft Limited

Dove Soft Limited is an integrated provider of cloud communications solutions in India, commonly known as a Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) provider. The company offers a wide range of services across SMS, RCS, Voice, WhatsApp, Email and other digital platforms, enabling businesses to communicate efficiently with their customers through reliable and scalable messaging and engagement solutions.

With offices and operations across Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Gurugram and Dubai, Dove Soft serves enterprises as well as over-the-top (OTT) platforms, offering solutions including transactional SMS, WhatsApp messaging, voice services, automated voice call solutions, email communication and various digital products. The company also offers AI-powered capabilities across its communication solutions, including AI-enabled automation and workflow-driven customer engagement.

Dove Soft Limited was established in 2011 and has built its business around communication services, expanding its portfolio over the years across voice, email, messaging and digital communication channels. The company has also developed a unified communication platform that brings multiple channels together through a single interface, with capabilities including AI-powered automation, intelligent channel selection, real-time analytics and workflow-driven communication.

Dove Soft Limited has a presence across India and international markets and caters to enterprises and OTT platforms through its portfolio of communication solutions.

Website – https://dovesoft.io/

Media Contact:

Sonia Kulkarni, Hunk Golden and Media

Mobile: 9820184099 | Email: sonia.kulkarni@hunkgolden.in

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