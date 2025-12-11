DP Group Celebrates 10 Years in India

SMPL

Advertisement

New Delhi [India], December 11: D'Andrea & Partners Legal Counsel, an international law firm with a strong footprint across Europe and Asia, part of DP Group--an international consulting group that also includes PHC Tax & Accounting and Eastant Communication & Events--is marking the 10th anniversary of its presence in India with a special Gala Dinner in New Delhi.

Advertisement

Founded by Carlo Diego D'Andrea and Matteo Hanbin Zhi, D'Andrea & Partners specializes in FDI/ODI, Corporate/M&A, IPR, Labour Law, and Corporate Compliance, supporting companies in their cross-border operations between Europe, India, and other emerging economies. The Firm operates offices across China (including Hong Kong S.A.R.), India, Italy, UAE, and Vietnam, with its European headquarters in Milan and its Asia-Pacific headquarters in Shanghai.

Advertisement

The year 2025 marks an important milestone for D'Andrea & Partners Legal Counsel in India. Following its initial establishment in Pune, the Firm has expanded its national presence with the opening of a new office in Mumbai, while a New Delhi office is scheduled to launch in the coming months as part of its strategic development plan.

Advertisement

The India team provides end-to-end legal assistance to a wide range of clients -- from SMEs to multinational corporations -- supporting European companies entering and expanding in the Indian market, as well as guiding Indian enterprises toward Europe and other jurisdictions where the Firm operates. Areas of support include market entry, corporate structuring, compliance, IPR protection, labour advisory, and dispute resolution.

On 5th December, 2025 at New Delhi, we had the privilege of celebrating the 10-year anniversary of D'Andrea & Partners Legal Counsel in India--a significant milestone that reflects our continued commitment to fostering stronger economic and commercial ties between India and Italy. Over the past decade, DP Group has proudly acted as a strategic bridge between Indian and Italian companies, assisting them in navigating the complexities of the Indian market, facilitating cross-border collaboration, and enabling sustainable business growth.

The anniversary celebration was graced by distinguished dignitaries and esteemed partners who have been integral to this journey. We were honored by the presence of Mr. Davide Colombo and Mr. Francesco Guarascio, First Secretaries of the Italian Embassy in New Delhi; the Consul General of Italy in Kolkata, Mr. Riccardo Dalla Costa; and Ms. Antonietta Baccanari, Trade Commissioner at the Italian Trade Agency, New Delhi. Their participation underscored the strong institutional support that has guided our mission over the years.

We were also pleased to welcome representatives from Simest, including Ms. Cristiana Di Tommaso, as well as Mr. Martin Biffi, Relationship Manager at SACE. Their engagement highlights the continued commitment of Italian financial institutions to supporting bilateral investment and industrial cooperation.

Adding further prestige to the occasion, we were joined by Mr. Manpreet Singh, President of the Indian Chamber of International Business, along with representatives from leading companies such as Dell'Orto, Fati Group, Fedegari, Leonardo, Marposs, Optimaaxaces, Pirelli, Radici, Tata AutoComp, and UFI Filters. Their presence reflected the strength of Indo-Italian business partnerships and the collaborative spirit that drives our shared success.

This memorable event not only commemorated our decade-long journey but also marked the beginning of an exciting new chapter. We are proud to announce the appointment of Avv. Riccardo Verzella, an Italian-qualified lawyer who will be permanently based in Mumbai, India. In his new role as Country Head - India and Of Counsel, Mr. Verzella currently located at the D'Andrea and Partner's, Mumbai office will oversee our operations in the Indian market, further strengthening our ability to support clients with on-ground expertise, strategic guidance, and a deep understanding of local regulatory frameworks. In our committed to strengthen our operations in the Indian market, we shall also shortly establish our new Office in the capital city of New Delhi so as to be closer to our clients.

We extend our warmest congratulations to D'Andrea and Partners Legal Counsel and Avv. Verzella and wish them every success in his future endeavors. As we look ahead, D'Andrea & Partners remains dedicated to deepening Indo-European cooperation and continuing to serve as a reliable partner for companies pursuing opportunities between our two nations.

As D'Andrea & Partners Legal Counsel enters its second decade in India, the Firm continues to play a leading role in supporting international companies navigating India's evolving business environment and in fostering long-term cross-border collaboration.

We look forward to celebrating this milestone with our global community!

Additional details:

Website: https://www.dandreapartners.com/

Gmail: mumbai@dandreapartners.com

Contact: +912268073371

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)