DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / DPA Kandla sets new benchmarks in cargo handling with 15 LPG tankers and 2,70,551 MT

DPA Kandla sets new benchmarks in cargo handling with 15 LPG tankers and 2,70,551 MT

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 09:55 AM Nov 30, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI): Deendayal Port Authority (DPA), Kandla, has achieved a new milestone, setting a benchmark in cargo handling. According to the port authority, IOCL's LPG Terminal at DPA handled 15 LPG tankers and 2,70,551 metric tonnes till November 27 this year, surpassing the previous record of 14 tankers in March 2024.

Advertisement

The port expects to reach 17 tankers by the end of the month.

Advertisement

On Saturday, the Deendayal Port Authority on X said, "DPA Kandla sets a new benchmark! IOCL's LPG Terminal at DPA achieves a record-breaking milestone with 15 LPG tankers and 2,70,551 MT handled till 27 Nov, 2025 - surpassing the previous best of 14 tankers (Mar '24). Expected to touch 17 tankers by month-end!"

Advertisement

The achievement marks another addition to a string of records set by the port in recent days. In a separate post on X, the authority announced a 24-hour discharge record of 15,687 cubic metres of Pine Logs on vessel MV TOMINI SOLANO. The operation was powered entirely by electric vehicle (EV) loaders, underscoring the port's shift towards green handling and operational efficiency.

"24-Hour Record-Breaking Achievement at Deendayal Port! DPA Kandla has set a new 24-hour discharge record of 15,687 CBM of Pine Logs on MV TOMINI SOLANO, powered entirely through EV Loaders-based operations, marking a remarkable stride in efficiency and green handling," DPA stated on X.

Advertisement

The post added that the operation showcased "precision planning, seamless coordination and outstanding on-ground performance by our dedicated teams," appreciating the Synergy and Swayam Shipping teams for their flawless execution. The port reported a total cargo volume of 23,455.81 JCBM with an average discharge rate of about 11,546 JCBM per day, equivalent to roughly 481 JCBM per hour, at Berth CJ-14.

Earlier this week, Deendayal Port Authority (DPA), Kandla, set a new record by becoming the fastest major port in India to handle 100 million tons of cargo in the financial year 2025-26.

This achievement reflects DPA Kandla's strong handling capacity across liquid, dry bulk, break-bulk and container cargo segments. The early crossing of the 100 million metric ton (MMT) mark underscores the port's rising efficiency and supports India's broader goal of advancing under the Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision, which aims to boost trade and industrial growth along the western coast.

The achievement strengthens India's maritime competitiveness and helps improve ease of doing business, logistics efficiency, and trade connectivity across Gujarat and northern India.

Sarbananda Sonowal, Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, congratulated Team Deendayal Port for the achievement. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts