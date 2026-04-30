DPA Kandla signs MoU with ICCT India to reduce GHG emissions, promote low-carbon maritime operations

New Delhi [India], April 30 (ANI): The Deendayal Port Authority (DPA), Kandla, on Thursday, has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT) India to promote research and develop actionable strategies aimed at reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and air pollution from port and shipping operations, according to DPA Kandla.

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The collaboration will focus on developing scalable solutions across ships, cleaner fuels, port logistics and in-port equipment, to support India's transition towards a low-carbon maritime ecosystem at Kandla Port in Gujarat.

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The partnership is expected to strengthen sustainability-focused innovation in port operations and contribute to improving environmental performance in maritime trade activities.

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Meanwhile, in March, Deendayal Port Authority (DPA), Kandla, inspired by the spirit of the "Seva Sankalp Resolution" adopted by the Union Cabinet, reaffirmed its commitment to the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

The resolution was read out by Chairman Sushil Kumar Singh, Deputy Chairman Nilabhra Dasgupta, along with Heads of Departments and senior officials. The Chairman said DPA remains committed to the development of India's maritime sector and its emergence as a global hub in the green energy transition.

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"In line with the Seva Sankalp Resolution, DPA reiterates its commitment and accountability towards the development of India's maritime sector and rise as a global hub in the green energy transition," the statement said.

In a parallel development in March, DPA Kandla is also moving ahead with preparations to initiate site work for India's first 150 TPD e-Methanol plant in collaboration with Assam Petrochemicals Limited (APL).

Officials had visited the project site in February, led by Chairman Sushil Kumar Singh and APL Chairman Bikul Deka, reaffirming commitment towards clean fuel, decarbonisation and net-zero goals. (ANI)

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