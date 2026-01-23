DPIFS Solutions Signs ₹2,500 Crore MoU with Government of Maharashtra for Globally Funded, AI-Driven and Green Smart Infrastructure

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New Delhi [India], January 23: DPIFS Solutions Private Limited, under the leadership of its Founder and MD, Darpan Jayraj Kale, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Maharashtra under the honourable leadership of Shri Devendraji Phadnavis to explore large-scale investments in AI-enabled smart infrastructure and urban technology solutions across the state. The MoU, valued at approximately ₹2,500 crore, was formalised at Davos, Switzerland, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting, under the "Magnetic Maharashtra - Made for Business" initiative.

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The proposed investment is backed by global institutional funding and strategic financial partners, enabling DPIFS Solutions to undertake capital-intensive urban infrastructure projects with long-term financial sustainability. This globally funded structure allows the deployment of best-in-class international technologies while ensuring strong governance and execution capabilities.

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A significant portion of the proposed investment is expected to be directed toward Mumbai and the wider MMR region, including areas under the planning and coordination of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), municipal corporations, and other urban local bodies. The initiative is aligned with Maharashtra's vision of transforming Mumbai into a globally benchmarked smart metropolitan region through technology-led governance and infrastructure modernisation.

Under the proposed framework, DPIFS Solutions will design, develop, install, integrate, operate, and maintain advanced AI-powered Smart Traffic Time Systems and integrated urban surveillance infrastructure. The scope includes intelligent traffic enforcement and violation detection systems, integrated command and control centres, edge AI cameras, variable message signboards, and large-scale digital public information display networks.

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The projects are proposed to be implemented on a Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) or Public-Private Partnership (PPP) basis, ensuring minimal or zero upfront capital expenditure for government authorities. DPIFS Solutions' proprietary technology stack integrates artificial intelligence, computer vision, Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced data analytics to improve traffic efficiency, reduce congestion, enhance road safety, and enable real-time, data-driven urban decision-making.

In line with Maharashtra's sustainability and climate action objectives, DPIFS Solutions has also entered into a strategic tie-up to integrate renewable solar energy solutions into the proposed smart infrastructure projects. This collaboration will enable the deployment of reducing dependence on conventional grid power and lower overall carbon emissions.

By combining globally funded capital, AI-driven urban technologies, and renewable energy infrastructure, the initiative aims to create a scalable, resilient, and environmentally responsible model for smart city development. The proposed ₹2,500 crore investment is expected to generate significant direct and indirect employment opportunities while strengthening Maharashtra's digital infrastructure backbone and supporting sustainable economic growth.

The Government of Maharashtra has expressed its intent to facilitate the proposed investment through institutional support, policy facilitation, and coordination with relevant state agencies, subject to applicable laws, approvals, and regulatory processes. The MoU is non-binding in nature and represents an expression of mutual intent. Detailed project scope, city-wise rollouts, investment phasing, and implementation timelines will be finalised through separate definitive agreements following technical and financial evaluations.

This MoU marks an important milestone in Maharashtra's smart infrastructure journey.

For more information, visit: www.dpifss.com and www.dpifssolutions.com

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