DPS Hinjawadi Hosts Inaugural MERAKI 2026, Bringing Together 400 Young Performers from 28 Schools

VMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 15: Delhi Public School Hinjawadi hosted the inaugural edition of MERAKI 2026 – Inter-School Performing Arts Festival, bringing together nearly 400 student performers from 28 schools and welcoming over 800 students, parents, educators and guests to the campus.

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More than a competition, MERAKI was envisioned as a festival of creativity, courage and possibilities. With 13 categories across Music, Dance and Theatre, the festival provided young performers with diverse platforms to express themselves, challenge their limits and experience the joy of performing.

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Adding immense value to the competition was an eminent panel of nine renowned judges across the 13 categories, bringing professional experience and perspective to every stage. Actor and theatre artist Prashant Singh also joined MERAKI as a Special Guest and Judge, further enriching the experience for the young performers.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Siddharth Rajgarhia, Chief Learner and Director, DPS Hinjawadi, said, “MERAKI was created with the belief that every child deserves a platform to discover their voice, embrace challenges and experience the joy of creating and performing. The response to the inaugural edition has been truly encouraging. What stood out was not just the talent on stage, but the confidence, collaboration and spirit with which students participated. We are delighted to have created an environment where young minds could express themselves freely, learn from one another and celebrate the performing arts. MERAKI is a beginning, and we look forward to nurturing it into a larger platform that continues to inspire students to explore their potential and believe in the possibilities within them.”

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What truly distinguished MERAKI was the experience it created. The feedback from parents, students, participating schools and judges was overwhelmingly positive, with guests particularly appreciating the professional conduct of the event, warm hospitality, vibrant environment, seamless organisation and high standard of competition. With performances unfolding across multiple venues, the campus carried the energy of a true performing arts festival throughout the day.

At its heart, MERAKI reflected a simple philosophy: success is not defined by a trophy alone. It begins with the courage to step forward, embrace challenges and believe in what is possible.

The inaugural MERAKI concluded on a memorable high, setting the foundation for a platform that aspires to grow bigger while continuing to inspire young minds to think beyond boundaries and discover the unlimited possibilities within themselves.

MERAKI 2026 was more than a competition—it was an experience, a celebration and a stage for possibilities.

For more information, visit [https://dpshinjawadi.com/] or contact the admissions office at 8929492724

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