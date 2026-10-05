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Home / Business / Dr. A.K. Dwivedi’s Book ‘Homoeopathy in Cancer’ Released in Goa

Dr. A.K. Dwivedi’s Book ‘Homoeopathy in Cancer’ Released in Goa

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ANI
Updated At : 07:11 PM Oct 05, 2026 IST
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PNN

Panaji (Goa) [India], October 5: The book “Homoeopathy in Cancer: Supportive & Palliative Cancer Care”, authored by senior homoeopathic physician Dr. A.K. Dwivedi of Indore, was released at a programme held in Goa. The book was released in the presence of Hon’ble Governor of Goa Shri Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju, Chief Minister of Goa Dr. Pramod Sawant, and Union Minister of State Shri Shripad Yesso Naik. The book focuses on cancer awareness, appropriate medical care, supportive care and improving the quality of life of cancer patients.

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The 17th Palliative Cancer Conference was also held in Goa on the occasion, bringing together doctors and experts from different parts of the country for discussions on cancer prevention, treatment, supportive and palliative care, and quality of life. Dr. A.K. Dwivedi delivered a lecture on “Palliative and Supportive Care through Homoeopathy in Various Cancers.” He also presented a clinical case of a cancer patient and discussed various aspects of supportive and palliative care. He emphasized that, along with treatment of the disease, attention should also be given to pain, weakness, psychological stress, sleep, appetite and other symptoms. In advanced cancer, maintaining the patient’s comfort, dignity and quality of life is particularly important.

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Speaking at the conference, Dr. Naval Kumar Verma, New Delhi, stressed the importance of cancer prevention and said that tobacco, gutkha, alcohol, other addictive substances, and exposure to certain harmful chemicals and pesticides have been associated with cancer risk. He emphasized the need to keep children and young people away from addictive substances from an early age and called for coordinated awareness efforts by families, schools and society. He also highlighted the importance of a healthy lifestyle, avoiding risk factors, timely screening and early detection.

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Dr. Dwivedi’s book covers various types of cancer, prevention, early detection, living with cancer, palliative care in advanced cancer, and supportive care for patients and their families. Dr. Dwivedi said, “The purpose of this book is not to create fear about cancer, but to provide patients and their families with correct information and awareness. Cancer patients should receive appropriate, evidence-based treatment according to their condition under the guidance of qualified medical professionals.” The conference was attended by Dr. Hanuman Choudhary, Clinical Research Unit, CCRH, Goa; Dr. Naval Kumar Verma, New Delhi; Dr. Vikas Singhal, Chandigarh; Dr. D.N. Mishra, Bhopal, and other doctors and experts from different parts of the country.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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