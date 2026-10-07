Dr. Aayushi Vithlani Launched The Book Release, Rewire, Rise at ICA Conclave 2026 in Goa

PNN

Panaji (Goa) [India], October 7: Psychology and wellness professional, researcher, author and keynote speaker Dr. Aayushi Vithlani marked an important milestone in her author journey with the launch of her book Release, Rewire, Rise: A 21-Day Guide to Regulate Your Nervous System, Calm Your Mind, and Realign Your Inner Energy at ICA Conclave 2026 in Goa, organised by the International Council of Authors. The book brings together insights from her years of writing, research and professional engagement in psychology, emotional wellbeing and holistic wellness into a structured 21-day guide focused on self-reflection and personal wellbeing.

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Dr. Aayushi’s journey as an author developed through years of writing blogs, articles and research papers on psychology, emotional wellbeing and holistic healing. As her work evolved, she began systematically bringing together the knowledge, insights and observations gathered through her professional and research journey. This eventually led to the idea of creating a practical guide that readers could engage with through a defined 21-day process.

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At the centre of Release, Rewire, Rise is the R³ approach: Release, Rewire and Rise. The three-stage framework encourages readers to recognise recurring emotional patterns, reflect on what may no longer serve them and consciously work towards developing healthier responses. The book combines psychological insights, reflection exercises and practical practices within a structured 21-day format.

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According to Dr. Aayushi, the idea for the book emerged from observing a recurring gap between intellectual understanding and emotional change. People may understand their challenges and recognise certain patterns, yet still find it difficult to change how they respond to them. This observation encouraged her to explore a more practical and step-by-step approach to self-awareness and personal growth.

“My journey as an author began through years of writing blogs, articles and research papers on psychology, emotional wellbeing and holistic healing. As my work evolved, I began collating and systematically organising the knowledge, insights and observations gathered over the years. This gradually led to the idea of compiling these learnings into a practical 21-day guide, Release, Rewire, Rise,” Dr. Aayushi said.

The book explores themes including nervous-system regulation, emotional wellbeing, self-awareness and inner-energy practices. Through its three-stage structure, it encourages readers to examine their emotional patterns, develop greater awareness of their responses and work towards more conscious ways of navigating everyday experiences.

The book is intended for readers who may feel overwhelmed, emotionally exhausted, mentally stuck or caught in recurring patterns. It also seeks to offer relevant perspectives to women, professionals, entrepreneurs and caregivers looking for structured approaches to reflection and emotional wellbeing.

“True transformation begins within. When we learn to regulate our nervous system, calm our mind and consciously release old patterns, we create the space to rewire our responses and rise into a more aligned version of ourselves,” Dr. Aayushi said.

For Dr. Aayushi, the book represents the coming together of years of learning, writing, research and professional engagement in psychology and holistic wellbeing. Rather than presenting the journey as a single solution, the book offers a structured format through which readers can engage with ideas and practices over 21 days.

During ICA Conclave 2026, Dr. Aayushi Vithlani was also honoured with an Author Award for her book Release, Rewire, Rise, recognising her contribution as an author and marking another meaningful milestone in her journey of bringing psychology, emotional wellbeing and holistic wellness into accessible writing.

The launch of Release, Rewire, Rise at ICA Conclave 2026 in Goa further marked the beginning of a new chapter in Dr. Aayushi’s journey as an author. Sharing the book alongside Inspiring Jatin, Founder of the International Council of Authors, and a community of Indian and international authors added to the significance of the occasion.

“Launching Release, Rewire, Rise at ICA Conclave 2026 in Goa was a deeply meaningful milestone in my journey as an author. Sharing the book alongside Inspiring Jatin, Founder of the International Council of Authors, and a community of Indian and international authors made the occasion especially memorable. It represents the culmination of years of learning, writing, research and work in psychology and holistic wellbeing, and motivates me to continue creating knowledge and making meaningful ideas around emotional wellbeing accessible to a wider audience,” Dr. Aayushi said.

The book carries ISBN 978-93-7500-896-5 and presents a structured 21-day approach for readers interested in emotional wellbeing, self-reflection and personal growth.

About Dr. Aayushi Vithlani

Dr. Aayushi Vithlani is a psychology and wellness professional, researcher, author and keynote speaker working at the intersection of psychology, emotional wellbeing and holistic wellness. She has contributed through research papers, articles and professional work focused on human behaviour and wellbeing, and has presented her research at international conferences. Her recognitions include the Top 50 Remarkable Women Award 2026, Nayika Award 2026, an Honorary Doctorate and an Excellence Research Award at international conferences. She has also been featured in publications including ANI, Lokmat, The Tribune, Mid-Day, Zee Business and Forbes India e-magazine.

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