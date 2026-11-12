New Delhi, November 11, 2026: Dr. Abhishek Verma, Chief National Coordinator, Shiv Sena (NDA Alliance & Elections) and H.E. Mrs. Anca Verma, Ambassador-at-Large for India, UN IIMSAM, hosted a luncheon in honour of H.E. Ambassador Corina Călugăru, State Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Moldova in New Delhi. H.E. Mrs. Inga Ionesii, Ambassador of the Republic of Moldova to India was also present on the occasion.

The meeting witnessed meaningful discussions on strengthening bilateral relations between India and Moldova, with particular emphasis on political dialogue, trade and investment opportunities, cultural cooperation and enhanced people-to-people exchanges.

Guided by the larger national interest and the vision of a Viksit Bharat-2047, Dr. Abhishek Verma continues to contribute towards India's progress by promoting constructive international engagement, strengthening diplomatic relationships and exploring opportunities for cooperation with friendly nations. His approach reflects a commitment to aligning international partnerships with India's long-term national priorities, development goals and global aspirations.

During the interaction, the participants explored avenues for expanding diplomatic engagement, encouraging economic partnerships and fostering stronger institutional and cultural ties between the two countries.

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Ambassador Corina Călugăru's distinguished diplomatic experience and international engagement, including her association with France, Monaco, UNESCO and the Council of Europe added valuable perspectives to the discussions.

The interaction reaffirmed the shared commitment to further strengthening India-Moldova relations and exploring new opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation across political, economic and cultural sectors.

The luncheon reflected the importance of continued diplomatic engagement and constructive dialogue in building stronger ties between the two friendly nations.

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