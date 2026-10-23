Dr. Agravat’s Award-Winning OSMF Mouth Opening Kit Oral Care Products Available on Blinkit for 10-Minute Delivery Across Mumbai

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 23: Marking a major milestone in accessible healthcare and oral wellness delivery, Dr. Agravat Healthcare Limited. has officially made its patent applied and globally recognized oral care solutions—headlined by the flagship OSMF Mouth Opening Kit—readily available for shopping and immediate purchase on Blinkit across Mumbai.

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Eliminating conventional e-commerce transit delays that often take 3 to 7 days, individuals experiencing Oral Submucous Fibrosis (OSMF), severe jaw rigidity, trismus, oral ulcerations, and burning sensations caused by chewing betel nut, pan masala, or gutkha can now initiate their non-surgical home therapy on the exact same day they order.

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The products are stocked and live for instant delivery through 10 key Blinkit dark-store hubs covering major micro-markets in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR):

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1) Mumbai Dadar TT Circle

2) Mumbai Nahar Amritshakti

3) LT Mumbai GMLR Nahur

4) Mumbai Vinay Nagar

5) Mumbai Thane Ovale

6) Mumbai Koparkhairane Sec 7

7) Mumbai Nerul West

8) Mumbai Nilje Palava

9) Mumbai Subhash Nagar

10) LT Mumbai Nalasopara North

Comprehensive OSMF Brand Oral Care Lineup Available for Instant Purchase

Mumbai consumers can now order individual therapeutic remedies or complete programs directly through the Blinkit app:

1) OSMF Mouth Opening Kit 1-Month program: A comprehensive, non-surgical DIY home therapy program featuring the CE-approved, patent-pending jaw exercise device alongside natural anti-fibrotic agents designed to restore restricted mouth opening.

2) OSMF Oral Gel: A rapid soothing topical gel formulated to alleviate painful mouth ulcers, mucosal tissue irritation, and xerostomia (dry mouth) while maintaining oral hygiene.

3) OSMF Vita Tablets: A targeted nutritional vitamin supplement loaded with Lycopene, essential multivitamins, and antioxidants formulated to enhance collagen metabolism and restore mucosal tissue health.

4) OSMF Pops Herbal Gummies: The world’s first herbal chewable pops infused with active Curcumin (Turmeric), Yashtimadhu (Liquorice) and Tulsi (Holy Basil) extracts to alleviate oral burning sensations and inflammation.

5) OSMF Smile Toothgel Toothpaste: A specialized five action herbal formula, non-abrasive daily formulation engineered for delicate oral tissues, sensitive gums, and comprehensive daily oral hygiene

Instant Access to Clinically Formulated Care

Oral Submucous Fibrosis is a chronic, debilitating condition characterized by progressive restriction of mouth opening, tissue stiffness, and extreme oral sensitivity. While standard treatments frequently lean on painful invasive steroid injections or surgical interventions, Dr. Bharat Agravat’s 5 step non-invasive system offers a scientifically designed DIY protocol.

"When managing conditions like OSMF, rapid access to soothing topicals and physio-therapeutic exercise tools can significantly prevent progressive tissue damage," stated the leadership team at Dr. Agravat Healthcare Limited pharmaceutical company. "By making our complete therapeutic portfolio live on Blinkit across Mumbai, we are bridging the critical gap between consultation and therapy, putting recovery tools into patients' hands in approximately 10 minutes."

Availability

The full range of Dr. Agravat's OSMF products is available for instant checkout starting today on the Blinkit mobile app for delivery across Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, and surrounding extended suburbs.

For clinical background, research publications, awards and product details, visit:

- OSMF Mouth Opening Kit Official Site: https://www.osmfmouthopeningkit.com

- Dr Agravat D2C Ecommerce Online shopping portal : https://www.agravat.com/

- Healthcare Innovations Portal: https://www.healthcare.agravat.com

About Dr. Agravat Healthcare Limited

Dr. Agravat Healthcare Limited is a doctor-led healthcare, oral care, and wellness innovator combining pharmaceutical-grade formulations, D2C accessibility, and quick-commerce speed. The company specializes in non-invasive, patent-applied solutions for oral health conditions, lifestyle wellness, and sport nutrition, specialized nutraceutical vitamin supplements, serving a growing community of customers across India and globally.

About Dr. Agravat Dental Clinic & Implant Wellness Center

Dr. Agravat Dental Clinic & Implant Wellness Center is a rapidly expanding network of modern dental practices across India, backed by over 32 years of clinical excellence under the leadership of Dr. Bharat Agravat. Driven by a patient-first philosophy, the clinic delivers advanced, highly efficient dental treatments using cutting-edge technology. Setting a new benchmark in modern dentistry, the center prioritizes transparent pricing, ethical care, and true accessibility over heavy commercial margins—making world-class oral healthcare available to everyone.

Media Contact:

Media Relations Team

Dr Agravat Dental Clinic Implant Wellness Center

Central Clinic : Ground Floor, Dr Agravat Wellness Center, beside Victory Lane, opposite NK farm, Thaltej, Ahmedabad, Gujarat 380059

Mumbai Operational Hubs: Dadar West & Malad West, Mumbai, Maharashtra

Dr Agravat Group Portal

- Founder- Dr Bharat Agravat : https://www.drbharat.agravat.com/

- Dr Agravat Dental Clinic Implant Wellness Center: https://www.dentalimplant.agravat.com/

- Dr Agravat Online AI Healthcare & Wellness Assessment : https://dr.agravat.com/

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