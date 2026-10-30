Dr Alisha Madhok Walia, Founder & CEO of Sunbeam World School, Honoured as “Visionary Education Leader” by EducationWorld

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 30: Dr Alisha Madhok Walia, Founder & CEO of Sunbeam World School, was conferred the “Visionary Education Leader” honour by EducationWorld at the India School Rankings 2026-27 event held on 23 October 2026 at Pullman Aerocity, New Delhi. The recognition acknowledges her leadership, forward-looking approach and contribution to school education.

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The award was presented in the presence of multiple dignitaries, educators and school leaders. Presented as a personal recognition of leadership, it is separate from the school rankings themselves.

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A Leadership Rooted in Vision

Dr Alisha Madhok Walia, Founder of Sunbeam World School, believes that education should prepare children not just for examinations but for life. Her vision is to make quality education accessible, inclusive and future-ready, empowering learners to realise their potential beyond geographical boundaries.

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Building on the Sunbeam Group's educational legacy, established in 1972, she has shaped Sunbeam World School into a global online educational institution that combines academic excellence, technology and personalised learning.

The institution offers multiple curriculum pathways and international dual-diploma programmes, providing students with flexible learning opportunities and broader prospects for higher education and global progression.

With a learning community spanning over 135 countries, Dr Walia's leadership continues to champion innovation, nurture global citizens and make quality education accessible worldwide.

Building Institutions Through People

Dr Alisha Madhok Walia believes that a successful educational institution is built on the strength of its people. At Sunbeam World School, she promotes a collaborative learning environment that empowers educators, encourages parental involvement and places students at the centre of every initiative.

Her people-first approach fosters a culture of mutual trust, continuous growth and shared responsibility, ensuring that students receive the guidance, support and opportunities they need to become confident, capable and responsible global citizens.

In Her Words

Speaking on receiving the honour, Dr Alisha Madhok Walia said:

“When we started Sunbeam World School, our belief was simple: education must prepare children for life, not just for examinations. Being recognised by EducationWorld as a Visionary Education Leader is deeply encouraging, and it strengthens our resolve to build a school where every child is seen, valued and given the confidence to grow. I dedicate this honour to our teachers and families, who share this vision.”

- Dr Alisha Madhok Walia, Founder & CEO, Sunbeam World School

Looking Ahead

This award is seen by Dr Alisha Madhok Walia not just as an honour, but as a responsibility to keep elevating the benchmarks of education. Sunbeam World School is dedicated to establishing its presence all over the world and building academic collaborations internationally, along with offering new learning experiences and quality future-focused education. The school seeks to equip its learners with the knowledge and skills required to thrive in a changing world without losing sight of their value systems.

About Sunbeam World School

Sunbeam World School is an international online school offering K-12 education that boasts over 54 years of experience in education, aiming at ensuring that quality education becomes available to learners regardless of geographic locations. The institution offers a combination of high-quality academic training, innovation in learning and technologies in order to provide learners with a flexible learning experience.

Providing multiple curricula and international dual diploma programs, Sunbeam World School allows students to take advantage of a number of academic programs depending on their needs and aspirations. The institution strives to go beyond traditional academics by placing emphasis on personalised learning, critical thinking, creativity, communication skills and holistic development of all its learners.

The institution has a learning community consisting of learners from over 135 countries, and its network serves more than 10,000 students around the world. Sunbeam World School strives to develop confident, independent and responsible citizens of the world who will be capable of pursuing higher education and taking advantage of various international opportunities.

About EducationWorld

EducationWorld is an authoritative newsmagazine and online platform focusing on the Indian education sector and offering detailed information on pre-schools, schools, higher educational institutions, and career counselling. The magazine is well-known for conducting annual EducationWorld India School Rankings Awards (EWISRA), which is one of the major events in India dedicated to the awarding of best-performing schools (day schools, boarding schools, international schools, and government schools) based on their performance criteria. Using its portal, publications, and awards like the Grand Jury Awards that are granted to schools for their academic achievements, the portal plays the role of an important benchmark in the Indian educational sector.

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