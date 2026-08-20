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Home / Business / Dr Arpit Bansal Highlights the Future of Preventive Health at The Longevity Summit India 2026

Dr Arpit Bansal Highlights the Future of Preventive Health at The Longevity Summit India 2026

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PTI
Updated At : 05:25 PM Aug 20, 2026 IST
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MUMBAI, August 2026: The conversation around longevity is moving beyond simply extending lifespan, with Dr. Arpit Bansal, popularly known as the Aquaman MD, Director of Jeevan Jyoti Hospital, Prayagraj, surgeon, gut health specialist and Chief Scientific Curator and Scientific Chair of The Longevity Summit India 2026, advocating a more integrated approach to long-term health and wellbeing.

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The Longevity Summit India 2026, held on August 15th–16th at Fairmont Mumbai, brought together more than 500 delegates and 40+ voices from medicine, regenerative science, wellness, human performance, technology and entrepreneurship to explore the evolving science and practice of longevity.

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With more than 16 years of surgical experience, Dr. Arpit Bansal has spent much of his professional journey understanding the human body through disease, surgery, recovery and healing. His experience as an advanced laparoscopic and surgical oncology specialist has gradually expanded his focus towards prevention, gut health, human performance and longevity.

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For Dr. Arpit Bansal, this journey has raised a larger question about healthcare: how can people focus on building better health before disease becomes the primary concern?

“Longevity is not simply about adding years to life. It is about understanding the interconnected factors that influence how those years are lived,” said Dr. Arpit Bansal.

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At the summit, Dr. Arpit Bansal brought a clinical perspective to discussions covering preventive healthcare, gut health, regenerative science, lifestyle, mental wellbeing and human performance.

His Blue Mind philosophy, along with his work around gut health and exploration of practices such as underwater meditation, reflects his broader approach to wellbeing. Through underwater meditation, Dr. Arpit explores the role of water, stillness and breath awareness in creating a deeper mind-body connection, making it a distinctive part of his longevity and preventive health philosophy.

The summit also highlighted the growing shift from reactive healthcare towards prevention and optimisation. Dr. Arpit Bansal believes that this shift requires people to think about health much earlier, rather than waiting for illness to become the defining factor.

“The future of healthcare cannot only be about treating disease after it appears. We also need to understand the systems that help people remain healthier, more resilient and capable for longer,” said Dr. Arpit Bansal.

Hosted at Fairmont Mumbai, the summit’s wider ecosystem included La Florence and AIWO, contributing to conversations around holistic wellbeing and the evolving longevity landscape.

For Dr. Arpit Bansal, the discussions at the summit reinforced the idea that longevity cannot be attributed to one treatment, supplement or discipline. It requires a broader understanding of medicine, nutrition, gut health, mental wellbeing, lifestyle and human performance.

Please visit the link:

https://www.instagram.com/drarpitbansal?igsi=bXJ0MGExaThhajdz

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PNN and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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