Dr. Ashutosh Mishra Honoured at CKM Health Press Conference, Felicitated by Mahant Pt. Ajit Mishra

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 25: Good health is no longer limited to treatment alone. With lifestyle-related disorders increasingly becoming a concern, greater awareness about prevention, early diagnosis and timely medical intervention is emerging as an important part of public healthcare. Highlighting the need for wider dialogue on these issues, a health-focused press conference and special felicitation ceremony was organised at the Press Club of India, New Delhi.

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A key highlight of the programme was the felicitation of Dr. Ashutosh Mishra for his contribution to healthcare, medical awareness and public service. He was honoured by Mahant Pt. Ajit Mishra, Central President of Bharat Mata Mission and National President of Chinmay Bharat Nyas.

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Dr. Ashutosh Mishra, MD, Consultant Endocrinologist and Metabolic Physician at Panacea Hospital, Varanasi, has been associated with clinical healthcare as well as initiatives related to public awareness and professional medical training. He is also the General Secretary of CARDIABCON Society. His work and contribution towards strengthening awareness around interconnected health concerns were discussed during the programme.

Speaking at the event, Mahant Pt. Ajit Mishra appreciated Dr. Ashutosh Mishra’s contribution to the medical profession and his service-oriented approach. Dr. Pallavi Mishra, Chairperson of CARDIABCON Society and Consultant Cardiologist, highlighted the importance of viewing heart, diabetes and kidney-related health issues through an integrated healthcare approach rather than treating them as isolated concerns.

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The discussion also brought attention to the ‘Varanasi Declaration 2026’, prepared by 48 national experts associated with CARDIABCON Society and published in the medical journal The Lancet. The declaration advocates an integrated Cardio-Diabetes-Renal healthcare approach and underlines the importance of developing a policy framework relevant to India.

The programme brought together professionals and representatives from the medical and healthcare sectors, along with other distinguished guests. Beyond the felicitation, the event focused on creating a broader conversation around preventive healthcare and the need to make reliable medical information more accessible to the public.

The organisers emphasised that continued interaction between medical experts, the media and society can play an important role in taking health awareness beyond hospitals and clinics and making preventive healthcare a more visible part of everyday life.

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