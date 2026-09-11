Dr. B. Lal Clinical Laboratory Launches 'Sach Ki Lab' — A Bold New Consumer Promise Rooted in 35 Years of Trust

India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], September 11: When was the last time you trusted a health report simply because of the name on it? For millions of patients across North India, that name has been Dr. B. Lal Clinical Laboratory — and now, the brand is giving that trust a name of its own: Sach Ki Lab, or "The Lab of Truth."

Advertisement

It's a bold, deliberately simple idea in an industry that has grown noisy with promises of speed, discounts, and doorstep convenience. Dr. B. Lal is choosing to compete on something almost no competitor can claim credibly: 35 years of proof.

Advertisement

Why India's Diagnostics Market Needed This Shift

India's diagnostic testing industry has changed dramatically over the past few years. A new generation of digital-first, direct-to-consumer labs has entered the market, competing hard on cheap blood test prices, fast home collection, and app-based booking. For consumers searching for a full body checkup near me or comparing NABL-accredited labs, the choices can feel overwhelming — and, frankly, indistinguishable.

Advertisement

Doctors still largely direct reactive testing — the tests you take when you're already unwell. But preventive health checkups — the ones people book on their own, before symptoms show up — have become a self-directed, consumer-led decision. And that's exactly the space where trust, not price, becomes the real differentiator.

Introducing Sach Ki Lab: A Name Built on 35 Years, Not 35 Days

Sach Ki Lab isn't a rebrand. It's a renaming of something Dr. B. Lal Clinical Laboratory has already been delivering since day one — accurate, verified, doctor-grade diagnostic testing that patients and physicians alike have relied on for over three decades.

"A five-year-old startup can promise fast results. It cannot promise 35 years of getting it right," said a company spokesperson. "Sach Ki Lab is simply us naming what we've always stood for."

The institutional identity remains fully intact — Dr. B. Lal Clinical Laboratory | Serves Best, Serves All continues to anchor every official document, regulatory filing, and doctor-facing communication. Sach Ki Lab becomes the brand's new consumer-facing voice, appearing across advertising, the mobile app, social media, and collection centers nationwide.

Dr. B. Lal Clinical Laboratory SACH KI LAB- Watch Now

Backed by Proof, Not Just a Promise

The "truth" claim isn't left to marketing alone. It's backed by 151 quality checkpoints across the lab's testing process, refined over 35 years of clinical operations. The brand's loyalty program, Suraksha Club, priced at ₹249, extends the same philosophy under the line Sach Sabke Liye (Truth for everyone) — positioning it as an investment in an ongoing health relationship, not a one-time test.

What This Means If You're Choosing a Lab Today

If you've ever hesitated between a cheaper diagnostic app and a more established lab, Sach Ki Lab is Dr. B. Lal's direct answer to that hesitation: pay for the process behind the report, not just the report itself. In a market flooded with sameness, the brand is betting that credibility — the one thing that truly can't be manufactured overnight — will win.

Book a preventive health checkup or explore Sach Ki Lab at www.blallab.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by India PR Distribution. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)