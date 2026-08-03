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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 3: Marking a new milestone in regenerative medicine, Dr Batra's® Healthcare today announced the launch of HairGain, India's first advanced hair regrowth treatment powered by 50 Billion Exosomes, bringing one of the world's most promising regenerative technologies to patients seeking a non-surgical solution for hair restoration.

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Hair loss is no longer just a cosmetic concern -- it has become an emotional and confidence-impacting issue for 150 million people across India, spanning age groups. From hereditary hair loss and post-pregnancy hair fall to menopause-related thinning and stress-induced hair loss, people are increasingly seeking effective solutions that go beyond managing hair fall to actually promoting natural hair regrowth.

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HairGain has been developed for men and women experiencing different stages and causes of hair loss, including hereditary hair loss (male and female pattern baldness), post-pregnancy hair fall, post-menopausal hair thinning, stress-induced hair loss and early-stage hair thinning. By delivering powerful regenerative signals directly to the scalp, HairGain works to stimulate dormant hair follicles, improve scalp health and encourage the body's natural hair growth process -- helping restore thicker, denser and healthier-looking hair over time.

At the heart of HairGain is an advanced formulation powered by 50 Billion Exosomes -- tiny biological messengers that play a critical role in cell-to-cell communication and tissue regeneration. These exosomes help activate dormant follicles, promote cellular repair and create an optimal environment for new hair growth.

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The treatment is built around Dr Batra's® proprietary TriXo Complex, a multi-layered regenerative approach that combines the power of exosomes with scientifically selected ingredients including PDRN (Polydeoxyribonucleotide), collagen, caffeine, growth factors, polypeptides and copper tripeptides. Together, these ingredients work synergistically to regenerate damaged follicles, improve scalp microcirculation, strengthen the scalp barrier, extend the active growth phase of hair and enhance hair density and quality -- supporting healthier hair growth from the root while improving the strength and resilience of existing hair.

HairGain is expected to deliver visible improvements in approximately 75 days, depending on an individual's condition and treatment protocol. Patients can expect healthier scalp conditions, reduced hair fall, stronger hair roots, improved hair thickness and density, and noticeable hair regrowth under expert clinical guidance -- making it one of the fastest non-surgical regenerative hair restoration solutions offered by Dr Batra's®.

Commenting on the launch, Dr. Akshay Batra, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director, Dr Batra's® Healthcare, and the first Indian President of the Trichological Society of London (UK), said:

"Hair restoration is entering a completely new era. Today's consumers are looking for solutions that are backed by science, are minimally invasive and capable of delivering meaningful hair regrowth by working with the body's own regenerative mechanisms. Exosome therapy represents one of the most exciting advances in regenerative medicine because it delivers powerful biological signals that help awaken dormant hair follicles and support natural hair growth."

"Unlike PRP, where results can vary depending on the quality and concentration of an individual's own platelets, HairGain delivers a standardized dose of 50 Billion Exosomes, ensuring a far more consistent regenerative stimulus for the scalp. For many individuals experiencing early to moderate stages of hair loss, this offers a compelling non-surgical option that may help restore hair naturally before considering more invasive procedures such as hair transplantation."

With over four decades of expertise in hair and scalp care, Dr Batra's® Healthcare continues to invest in next-generation regenerative therapies that combine medical science, clinical research and innovation. The launch of HairGain marks another significant milestone in the company's mission to make advanced global technologies accessible to Indian consumers and redefine the future of hair restoration with safe, science-backed and personalized treatment solutions.

About Dr Batra's® Healthcare

With over 200+ clinics in around 130 cities across 10 countries including India, Bangladesh, UK, UAE, Thailand, Malaysia and Bahrain Dr Batra's® Homeopathy Clinics has over 350 doctors including skin specialists, hair specialists, and experienced homeopathic doctors. Dr Batra's® specializes in Hair, Skin, Allergies, Child and Women's Health, Mental Health, Sexual Health, and Weight Management ailments including Hair loss, Vitiligo, Psoriasis, Acne, Low immunity, Tonsillitis, Stress Management, Migraine, Thyroid, PCOS, Menopause, Allergies, Sexual Health, Weight Management and Infertility.

For more information, visit www.drbatras.com.

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