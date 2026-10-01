Dr Chandrashekhar Chawan Awarded Doctorate in Optometry and Vision Care

Renowned optometrist, ocularist, researcher and educator Dr Chandrashekhar Chawan, PhD, FSLS, FAAO, has received a Doctorate in Optometry and Vision Care from European Professional University in 2026. This prestigious recognition honours his exemplary contributions to clinical optometry, vision science, technological innovation and professional education.

With a distinguished career spanning nearly four decades, Dr Chawan has devoted his life to improving vision and transforming specialised eye care. His pioneering work encompasses the management of keratoconus, custom-designed Higher-Order Aberration (HOA) scleral lenses, myopia control, orthokeratology, ocular prosthetics and red light therapy for controlling the progression of childhood myopia.

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Dr Chawan established Shekhar Eye Research in 1988 with a vision to combine scientific research, advanced technology and compassionate patient care. While frequently travelling between India and the United States, he continued to expand his clinical expertise and introduce innovative eye-care solutions to patients and professionals in both countries.

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A defining moment in his professional journey came when Dr A. P. J. Abdul Kalam inspired and invited him to contribute his knowledge and international experience to India. Responding to this call, Dr Chawan began bringing advanced technologies and specialised clinical techniques from the Western world to India in 2004.

Since then, he has taught and trained eye-care professionals at several leading ophthalmic institutions across the country. Through lectures, workshops, clinical demonstrations and professional collaborations, he has helped make advanced contact-lens technology, scleral-lens fitting, ocular prosthetics, orthokeratology and modern myopia-management strategies more accessible within India.

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Dr Chawan is especially recognised for his work in keratoconus—a progressive corneal condition that can severely affect the quality of vision. His approach combines detailed corneal evaluation with highly customised scleral lenses designed to improve visual clarity, comfort and quality of life.

His work with wavefront-guided HOA scleral lenses represents an important advancement in the management of complex corneal conditions. By measuring and correcting higher-order aberrations, these specialised lenses can help reduce visual disturbances such as glare, halos, ghost images and poor night vision that may persist even after conventional correction.

Another major focus of Dr Chawan’s work is myopia control in children. He advocates comprehensive assessment and personalised management using evidence-informed options such as orthokeratology, defocus spectacle lenses, appropriate pharmacological support, lifestyle modification and regular monitoring of axial length and refractive development.

Dr Chawan has also been actively involved in the development and clinical application of red light therapy for myopia control. His work seeks to explore safe, structured and scientifically monitored protocols that may help slow myopia progression in carefully selected children under professional supervision.

After many years of practising internationally, Dr Chawan recently closed his practice in Beverly Hills, California, to dedicate himself full-time to Shekhar Eye Research in India. This decision marks a significant new chapter in his mission to establish a world-class centre for specialised eye care, clinical research, education and technological innovation.

Today, Shekhar Eye Research serves as a Centre of Excellence for keratoconus management, HOA scleral lenses, myopia control, orthokeratology, red light therapy and prosthetic contact lenses. It reflects Dr Chawan’s lifelong commitment to bringing global expertise to India while developing solutions suited to the needs of Indian patients.

The Doctorate in Optometry and Vision Care awarded to Dr Chandrashekhar Chawan in 2026 recognises not only his professional accomplishments but also his dedication to teaching, research, innovation and patient care. His journey—from establishing Shekhar Eye Research in 1988 to building bridges between international technology and Indian eye care—continues to inspire the optometry community.

For Dr Chawan, this honour is both a recognition of decades of service and a renewed responsibility to advance the future of vision care through science, education, innovation and compassion.

Shekhareyeresearch.com

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Shekhar Eye Research

Unit 305, Hubtown Rhythm, M D Road, Opp Jain Mandir, Panchpakhadi, Thane Maharashtra 400602 India.

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