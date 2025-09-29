Dr. D. Y. Patil Medical College Celebrates 3 Scientists in Stanford Rankings - 2 in Global Top 2% List, 1 in Career-Long Top 2%

NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 29: Dr. D. Y. Patil Medical College, Hospital & Research Centre, Pimpri, Pune, proudly announces that three of its esteemed scientists have earned recognition in Stanford University's prestigious global rankings of top researchers. Two faculty members, Dr. Sarika Chaturvedi, Senior Scientist and Dr. Sachin Atre, Research Consultant and Adjunct Faculty have been featured in the 2025 Top 2% global scientists list, while Dr. Amitav Banerjee, Professor of Community Medicine, has been recognized in Stanford's career-long Top 2% global scientists list. This remarkable recognition highlights the institution's commitment to world-class research and its contributions to global health.

Dr. Amitav Banerjee, recognized in Stanford's career-long Top 2% global scientists list, has a distinguished research career spanning over four decades. His substantial body of work encompasses critical investigations into epidemics, including typhoid, hepatitis, respiratory infections and pneumonia. Many of these pivotal studies were conducted during his tenure with the Indian Armed Forces. His recognition in the Stanford career-long list underscores his sustained excellence in epidemiology, especially in the fields of tribal malaria and viral hepatitis, earning him prestigious awards and recognition. His groundbreaking work on research methodology, population studies and sampling methodologies has garnered maximum citations. Notably, from 2000 to 2004, Dr. Amitav Banerjee, led the Mobile Epidemic Investigation Team at the Indian Armed Forces. After voluntarily transitioning from the armed forces in 2005, he assumed the role of a professor at Dr. D. Y. Patil Medical College. Presently, he serves as the editor of the International Medical Journal of Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth, Pune. He is working as Professor Emeritus at Dr. D. Y. Patil Medical College Pune & Editor in Chief of Medical Journal Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth & former Academic Editor of PLOS ONE.

Among the notable figures recognized in the Stanford list is the accomplished young scientist, Dr. Sarika Chaturvedi, who holds a Ph.D. from the prestigious Karolinska Institute in Sweden. Dr. Sarika's research endeavours are primarily concentrated on public health and traditional medicine. She is mentored by Professor Bhushan Patwardhan, also a senior scientist featured on the Standford list. The majority of her highly cited work stems from her diligent contributions to the public healthcare system, focusing on the assessment of disease burdens and estimates of disease risk factors. Her work delves into identifying populations at risk of diseases and their geographical distribution, historical alterations and future predictions. Dr. Sarika's recent studies include randomised controlled trials to assess traditional medicine interventions for public health. One of her studies pertains to the effect of 'Government of India's Common Yoga Protocol on brain functions in adults,'. While her another innovative study explored the health benefits of nasal oil instillation published in the Complementary Therapies in Medicine. Additionally, Dr. Sarika is currently serving a a fellow on the Lancet Citizens Commission to Reimagine India's Health System. And works closely with the WHO's global Traditional Medicine Centre.

Dr. Sachin Atre, a medical anthropologist with over two decades of research experience in public health, has also earned a place in the esteemed Stanford list. Dr. Atre received his Ph.D. from the University of Pune and was honored with the prestigious Fulbright-Nehru Postdoc Fellowship at Harvard Medical School in the USA. His significant contributions span research on tuberculosis and drug-resistant tuberculosis, as well as nutrition, diabetes, leprosy and access to medicines. He serves as an invited reviewer for The Lancet and Lancet group of journals and holds the role of an academic editor for PLOS Global Public Health. He has worked for World Health Organization (WHO), as a technical consultant for Global TB Program. Dr. Atre has an impressive portfolio with 80 publications, accumulating over 44,000 citations in SCOPUS.

Dr. P. D. Patil, Chancellor of Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth (Deemed to be University), Pimpri, Pune said, "We are immensely proud of our scientists. Dr. Amitav Banerjee's career-long excellence in epidemiology, Dr. Sarika Chaturvedi's impactful work in public health and indigenous medicine and Dr. Sachin Atre's globally cited research in tuberculosis and community health reflect the strength of our academic and research ecosystem. Their contributions are inspiring and will motivate future researchers to address critical health issues at both national and global levels."

Dr. Bhagyashree P. Patil, Pro-Chancellor of Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth (Deemed to be University), Pimpri, Pune remarked, "The scientists' contribution reaffirms our institution's commitment to fostering world-class research, innovation and academic excellence. These achievements inspire both our students and faculty to strive for global impact through knowledge and discovery."

Dr. Yashraj P. Patil, Trustee and Treasure of Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth (Deemed to be University), Pimpri, Pune remarked, "Being featured in Stanford's top 2% list of scientists further validates the world-class research ecosystem we have built over the years. This achievement puts us on the global map and strengthens our commitment to nurturing an environment of academic and scientific excellence."

Dr. Rekha Arcot, Dean, Dr. D. Y. Patil Medical College, Hospital & Research Centre, Pimpri, Pune, expressed her pride in the institution's accomplishment, stating, "This achievement is a testament to the strong research culture we have built at Dr. D. Y. Patil Medical College. Our institution has always prioritized innovation, research and academic excellence that addresses global health challenges. We are immensely proud of our scientists for bringing this honor to the college."

D. Y. Patil Medical College, Hospital &Research Center, Pimpri, Pune follows international benchmarks that are performance-driven as well as patient-centric, strongly backed by evidence-based medical expertise. We are NABH and NABL accredited and have been certified as a Green Hospital by the Association of Healthcare Providers India (AHPI). Additionally, we hold the 12th rank in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF). The university has been awarded A++ status by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) and is an ISO 2015 certified organization (ISO 9001: 2015).

