Dr. Dinesh Shahra Unveils Hindi Edition of Sanatan Avatar at Art of Living Kanpur

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 28: Renowned philanthropist and author Dr. Dinesh Shahra launched the Hindi edition of his book, Sanatan Avatar, at the Art of Living Center in Kanpur, paying tribute to Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's profound spiritual legacy. This milestone makes the book's deep insights more accessible to a wider Indian audience, reinforcing Dr. Shahra's mission to spread the wisdom of Sanatan Living.

The event was graced by Dr. Awadh Dubey, a distinguished figure of Kanpur, along with senior teachers of the Art of Living Foundation, including Apex Member Shri Karan Garg, Coordinator and Vashishtha Member Shri Deep Garg, and Shri Ranjan Kulshrestha. They commended Dr. Shahra's unwavering commitment to spiritual growth and universal harmony, acknowledging Gurudev's pivotal role in shaping his journey and his dedication to advancing Sanatan Dharma's timeless teachings.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Shahra expressed deep admiration for The Art of Living Foundation's transformative impact across the globe. "The Foundation has been a beacon of peace and self-realization, touching millions of lives. The selfless dedication of its volunteers truly embodies the spirit of seva, and I am humbled to witness their relentless commitment to humanity," he remarked.

Having drawn inspiration from Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar for over three decades, Dr. Shahra credited him for illuminating his spiritual and philosophical outlook. "Gurudev's wisdom seamlessly blends spirituality with practical life. His mission of creating a stress-free, harmonious world aligns deeply with my vision for Sanatan Living," he shared.

The launch of Sanatan Avatar in Hindi underscores Dr. Shahra's vision of integrating ancient spiritual wisdom with contemporary challenges. He believes this book will act as a guiding light for seekers, offering insights into Sanatan values and their relevance in today's world.

The event concluded with Dr. Shahra reaffirming his dedication to Gurudev's mission, stating, "With his blessings, I will continue to share the essence of Sanatan Living, inspiring individuals to embrace spirituality as a way of life and a path to inner peace and universal harmony."

Dr. Shahra also marked the occasion by celebrating his birthday as Green Gold Day with the volunteers, distributing saplings and participating in a painting activity within the premises--a testament to his enduring commitment to environmental sustainability and spiritual harmony.

