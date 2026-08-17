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Home / Business / Dr. Eluri Sreedhar Appointed Honorary Advisor to BRICS Chamber of Commerce &amp; Industry

Dr. Eluri Sreedhar Appointed Honorary Advisor to BRICS Chamber of Commerce & Industry

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ANI
Updated At : 12:29 PM Aug 17, 2026 IST
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PNN

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New Delhi [India], August 17: Dr. Sreedhar has been invited to serve as Honorary Advisor to the BRICS Chamber of Commerce & Industry (BRICS CCI)

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The appointment letter was presented by Sameep Shastri, Chairman of the BRICS Chamber of Commerce & Industry (BRICS CCI) and grandson of former India Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri. The recognition reflects Dr. Sreedhar's experience in social development, entrepreneurship, community empowerment and inclusive growth.

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In his new advisory role, Dr. Sreedhar is expected to contribute to initiatives related to economic collaboration, strategic partnerships and inclusive development.

Dr. Sreedhar has been associated with various initiatives focused on self-employment, livelihood creation and economic empowerment. His work has involved engagement with government stakeholders and programmes aimed at creating sustainable opportunities for individuals and communities.

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The new responsibility provides him with an opportunity to further contribute at an international level, particularly in areas where economic development and social empowerment intersect. His experience in translating social initiatives into practical opportunities is expected to support efforts towards inclusive economic development.

Commenting on the appointment, Dr. Sreedhar said he views the responsibility not merely as a position but as an opportunity to contribute meaningfully to society. He emphasised sustainable opportunities, inclusion, empowerment through sport and self-employment, and partnerships capable of creating tangible outcomes for communities.

The appointment as Honorary Advisor to BRICS CCI marks another significant step in Dr. Sreedhar's continuing engagement with inclusive development, entrepreneurship, self-employment and community empowerment, while providing a platform for contribution at the national and international levels.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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