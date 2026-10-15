Dr. Eluri Sreedhar Nominated as Chairman of Para Sports Association of Gujarat in the Presence of Shri Satyanarayan (Chairperson, PCI) & Shri Rahul Swami (CEO, PCI)

PNN

New Delhi [India], October 15: In a significant development aimed at strengthening the para-sports movement in Gujarat, Dr. Eluri Sreedhar has been nominated as the Chairman of the Para Sports Association of Gujarat.

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The nomination marks an important step towards further promoting, developing and empowering para athletes across the state and comes with a renewed focus on creating greater opportunities for persons with disabilities to participate and excel in sports.

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The appointment was formally acknowledged at the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) office, in the presence of Mr. Satyanarayan, Chairperson, Paralympic Committee of India, and, Mr. Rahul Swami, CEO, PCI. The occasion brought together key representatives associated with the development and administration of para sports, reflecting the growing importance being placed on structured sports development for athletes with disabilities.

A New Responsibility for the Growth of Para Sports

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With his nomination as Chairman, Dr. Eluri Sreedhar will take on the responsibility of supporting the continued growth of para sports in Gujarat and working towards strengthening the ecosystem available to para athletes across the state.

Gujarat has immense potential in the field of sports, and the development of an inclusive sporting environment can play an important role in identifying young talent, encouraging participation at the grassroots level and providing athletes with pathways towards state, national and international competitions.

The role of a state para-sports association is particularly important in this regard, as it can help bring athletes, coaches, sporting institutions and stakeholders together under a structured framework.

Focus on Empowerment and Inclusion

The nomination of Mr. Sreedhar comes at a time when para sports in India continues to receive increasing recognition. Beyond medals and sporting achievements, para sports represent an important platform for inclusion, empowerment, confidence and equal opportunity.

A stronger para-sports ecosystem in Gujarat can help create greater awareness about opportunities available to persons with disabilities and encourage more athletes to pursue sports professionally.

The association can also play a crucial role in supporting athletes through competitions, training initiatives, talent identification and greater coordination with relevant sporting bodies.

Strengthening the Grassroots

One of the key priorities for the development of para sports is ensuring that talented athletes are identified and supported at the grassroots level.

With proper sporting infrastructure, coaching, guidance and competitive exposure, athletes from different parts of Gujarat can be encouraged to come forward and showcase their abilities.

The strengthening of para sports at the district and state levels can ultimately contribute to building a larger talent pool for national-level competitions and, in the long term, international sporting platforms.

A Vision for a Stronger Para-Sports Movement in Gujarat

The nomination of Dr. Eluri Sreedhar as Chairman is therefore being viewed as an opportunity to give fresh momentum to the para-sports movement in Gujarat.

The responsibility goes beyond administration. It represents an opportunity to build a sporting environment where ability is recognised before disability, athletes are given equal opportunities and sporting excellence is encouraged at every level.

With the support and guidance of the Paralympic Committee of India, the Para Sports Association of Gujarat can work towards creating a more organised and accessible platform for athletes across the state.

Dr. Eluri Sreedhar Also Serves as Honorary Advisor to BRICS CCI

Dr. Eluri Sreedhar also serves as an Honorary Advisor to the BRICS Chamber of Commerce & Industry (BRICS CCI), further strengthening his engagement with international business, economic cooperation and strategic partnerships. In this advisory role, he brings his experience and expertise to initiatives focused on promoting collaboration, fostering institutional relationships and supporting inclusive growth. His association with BRICS CCI adds another significant dimension to his professional profile, reflecting his continued involvement in platforms that encourage international dialogue, development and cross-border cooperation.

Best Wishes for the New Leadership

As Dr. Eluri Sreedhar takes charge of his new responsibility, expectations remain high for the continued development of para sports in Gujarat. His nomination is an important moment for the state’s para-sports community and offers an opportunity to build a stronger foundation for athletes in the years ahead.

The para-sports fraternity extends its best wishes to Dr. Eluri Sreedhar for his new responsibility and hopes that his leadership will contribute towards strengthening, empowering and expanding para sports across Gujarat, while inspiring a new generation of athletes to pursue their sporting dreams with determination and confidence.

The new chapter for para sports in Gujarat begins with a vision of greater inclusion, stronger opportunities and a brighter sporting future.

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