Dr. Er. Rtn. Rajainderr Jaina entered the hall of old aged home Senior Citizens while enchanting a beautiful song ‘O Mehbooba tere dil ke pass hi hai

An Musical Evening was organised for old aged; ill & feeble people by Dr.Er.Rajainderr Jaina, to bring smile on their faces, and to let them forget their sorrows . Dr. Er. Rtn. Rajainderr Jaina, popularly known as one of the finest entertainers of the NCR, created an atmosphere filled with joy and enthusiasm at Shri Balaji Kailash Old Age Home. The moment he began singing, the elderly inmates were filled with renewed energy and excitement, joining in with music and dance.

This grand and entertaining musical evening, adorned with colorful and melodious songs, was organized under the banner of Dr. Er. Rtn. Rajainderr Jaina (OPC) Pvt. Ltd. Entertainment. The core objective of the event was to help senior citizens forget their sorrows and illnesses and to fill their lives with happiness, positivity, and a sense of belonging.

Following this, a delightful cascade of soulful and energetic songs such as “Jhilmil Sitaron Ka Aangan Hoga,” “Aaj Gaalo Muskura Gaalo,” and “Tere Chehre Se Nazar Nahin Hat-ti” resonated throughout the old age home. The environment became so vibrant and joyous that all the residents began dancing wholeheartedly. The celebration reached such heights that even the Chairman of the institution, Mr. Anil Gupta, could not resist joining in the dance.

On this special occasion, Dr. Er. Rtn. Rajainderr Jaina paid heartfelt tribute to his parents and gurus, expressing his reverence and gratitude. He also paid homage to legendary actors late Dharmendra and Manoj Kumar, presenting popular songs picturized on them. Additionally, he shared his personal memories associated with icons such as Manoj Kumar, Rajendra Kumar, Shashi Kapoor, Raj Kapoor, and Shammi Kapoor.

Apart from being an accomplished singer, Dr. Er. Rtn. Rajainderr Jaina is also a successful film producer, director, actor, and scriptwriter. His recently released serial “Jain Sandesh” is currently streaming on an OTT platform, while his upcoming serial “Namokar – Jan Sandesh” is set to release soon.

The program was gracefully anchored by renowned film critic, film director, and senior journalist Suniel Parashar. On this occasion, Dr.Er.Rajainderr Jaina, Patron of Life Carry On organization, and Suniel Parashar, its President, honored Anil Gupta (Founder of the Old Age Home), Mahesh Chandra Sharma (Manager), Vandana Arya (Assistant Manager), Monika Ji (Executive Producer), Z. M. Shah, and Vikas Suneja with the Indian Star Award.

Shafi-ur-Rehman from Galaxy Production played a special role in the successful execution of the event, while Ashok Sharma and Suresh Sharma made significant contributions to the musical arrangements.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Er. Rtn. Rajainderr Jaina stated that his mission is not limited to entertainment alone but to spread happiness through music among elderly people living in ashrams across the country—an initiative that serves as a true inspiration for society.

