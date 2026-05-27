Dr. Gangadhar Raju Announces Mr. Rakesh Kumar Sharma as Co-Owner of Rajasthan Rajputs Team in ISCL

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New Delhi [India], May 27: Dr. Gangadhar Raju, Founder & President of the Indian Softball Cricket League (ISCL), officially announced the joining of Mr. Rakesh Kumar Sharma as the Co-Owner of the Rajasthan franchise team, Rajasthan Rajputs, for the upcoming ISCL seasons. The announcement marks another major milestone in the league's journey towards building one of India's biggest and most promising softball cricket platforms.

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The announcement was made in the esteemed presence of Chairman Mr. B.H. Anil Kumar IAS (R), Vice Chairman Mr. Sanjeev Singh, along with respected ISCL Board Members and league officials.

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Welcoming Mr. Rakesh Kumar Sharma to the ISCL family, Dr. Gangadhar Raju expressed his happiness and stated that strong and visionary franchise leadership plays a vital role in strengthening the league and creating greater opportunities for talented softball cricket players across the country. He further shared his confidence that the Rajasthan Rajputs franchise will emerge as one of the strongest and most competitive teams in the upcoming season under the leadership and support of Mr. Rakesh Kumar Sharma.

The Indian Softball Cricket League (ISCL) has rapidly emerged as a powerful platform dedicated to identifying and promoting softball cricket talent from every corner of India. With teams representing different states and regions, ISCL is not just a cricket tournament but a celebration of talent, passion, sportsmanship, and dreams. The league continues to provide national-level exposure, professional opportunities, and a grand stage for aspiring players to showcase their skills.

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The addition of Mr. Rakesh Kumar Sharma as the Co-Owner of Rajasthan Rajputs brings new strength, vision, and enthusiasm to the franchise. Representing the pride and sporting spirit of Rajasthan, the Rajasthan Rajputs team is expected to make a strong impact in the upcoming ISCL seasons with its dynamic leadership and competitive approach.

ISCL warmly welcomes Mr. Rakesh Kumar Sharma to the league family and looks forward to an exciting journey filled with success, entertainment, unforgettable moments, and sporting excellence.

Together, ISCL and Rajasthan Rajputs move forward with one vision --

"One Nation - One Stage - Countless Stories"

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