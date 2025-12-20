Dr. Gautam Das founder of Daradia: The Pain Clinic, Kolkata Conferred Dr. M. J. Joshi - IMA Bhushan Award at MULTICON 2025

India PR Distribution

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 20: Dr. Gautam Das, one of India's pioneering pain physicians and founder of Daradia: The Pain Clinic, Kolkata, was conferred the Dr. M. J. Joshi - IMA Bhushan Award by Indian Medical Association (IMA), Pune, during MULTICON 2025 held on 7 December.

The prestigious oration and award were instituted in 2014 by Dr. Madhuri Lokapur and her family in memory of her father, Dr. M. J. Joshi, a gifted surgeon, revered teacher, and noted philanthropist. The award honours medical professionals who have made sustained and meaningful contributions to clinical excellence, education, and service to society.

Dr. Das delivered the Dr. M. J. Joshi Oration at MULTICON 2025, highlighting the evolution of pain medicine in India, the growing importance of evidence-based interventional techniques, and the role of structured education in improving patient outcomes. His work spans clinical innovation, original research published in peer-reviewed journals, and large-scale physician training initiatives.

Over the past two decades, Dr. Das has been instrumental in advancing the practice of interventional pain management in India. Through Daradia: The Pain Clinic, he established one of the country's advanced centres dedicated exclusively to pain management. The clinic has received multiple recognitions for clinical excellence, education, and innovation.

In addition to clinical work, Dr. Das has played a significant role in medical education. He has trained more than 3,000 pain physicians through structured online and offline courses, fellowships, cadaveric workshops, and hands-on training programs, contributing to capacity building in pain medicine across India and internationally.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Das expressed his gratitude for the honour and reflected on its significance:

"It is deeply humbling to receive an award associated with the legacy of Dr. M. J. Joshi, whose life represented the highest values of our profession--commitment to patients, excellence in teaching, and service to society. I am grateful to Dr. Madhuri Lokapur and her family, and to IMA Pune, for this recognition. Such moments reaffirm one's responsibility to continue contributing meaningfully to medicine and education."

Dr. Madhuri Lokapur, while introducing the oration, recalled her father's dedication to teaching and philanthropy, and noted that the award seeks to honour physicians who embody those ideals through their professional journey.

The Dr. M. J. Joshi - IMA Bhushan Award is regarded as one of IMA Pune's most respected academic recognitions, celebrating not only professional achievements but also long-term impact on medical education and patient care.

Read More: https://daradia.com/ima-bhushan-award/

About Dr. Gautam Das

Dr. Gautam Das is a senior pain physician, educator, and researcher, and the Founder of Daradia: The Pain Clinic, Kolkata. He is known for his work in interventional pain management, regenerative therapies, and pain education. Dr. Das has authored multiple peer-reviewed publications and has been actively involved in training physicians through national and international educational initiatives.

About Daradia: The Pain Clinic

Daradia: The Pain Clinic is a specialised centre in Kolkata dedicated to comprehensive pain management, education, and research. The institution is recognised for its contributions to clinical pain care, physician training programs, and academic initiatives in pain medicine.

Media Contact: Sanjib Paul (+919163730004)

Email: info@daradia.com, Website: www.daradia.com

