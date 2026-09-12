Dr. Hari Krishna Maram at the 18th BRICS Leaders’ Summit, New Delhi

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 12: It was a great honour and privilege for Dr. Hari Krishna Maram, Chairman of Vision Digital India & Global Economic Forum and AI Evangelist, to participate as a Speaker at the 18th BRICS Leaders’ Summit held in New Delhi, hosted by the Hon’ble Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi, bringing together leaders of the expanded 11-member BRICS grouping and partner countries.

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The Summit provided a significant platform for dialogue on global economic cooperation, innovation, technology, and inclusive development. Dr. Hari Krishna Maram’s participation reflected his continued commitment to advancing Artificial Intelligence, digital transformation, and technology for inclusive human development.

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A particularly memorable moment was the opportunity to present the Vision Digital India book, AI for Every Mind to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and to distinguished national leaders and policymakers, including Dr. P. K. Mishra, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, Shri Shaktikanta Das, former Governor of the Reserve Bank of India and Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, and Shri Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry.

The occasion marked a meaningful intersection of leadership, technology, education, and India’s vision for a digitally empowered and AI-ready society. Through Vision Digital India, Dr. Hari Krishna Maram continues to champion the mission of making AI accessible, inclusive, responsible, and relevant to every mind, contributing to India’s journey towards becoming a global leader in technology and human-centric innovation.

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