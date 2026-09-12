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Home / Business / Dr. Haror's Wellness Advances Hair Restoration with Proprietary UR-HT Technique

Dr. Haror's Wellness Advances Hair Restoration with Proprietary UR-HT Technique

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ANI
Updated At : 03:07 PM Sep 12, 2026 IST
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VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 12: Dr. Haror's Wellness, one of India's most established hair restoration clinics, has firmly positioned its proprietary Ultra Receptive Hair Transplant (UR-HT) technique as a new benchmark for surgical hair restoration, reporting up to 25-30% better outcomes than the available conventional transplant methods in graft survival, follicular density and overall transplant results.

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Reporting up to 25-30% Better Outcomes in Graft Survival and Density.

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Developed in-house by the clinic's founder, Dr. Navnit Haror, the technique tackles what surgeons across the field have long identified as the single-biggest determinant of a transplant's success: the survival and longevity of a harvested graft before it is placed back into the scalp.

Rather than separating extraction and implantation into two long, sequential phases, the UR-HT technique folds them into a single, near-continuous surgical workflow. Grafts are implanted almost immediately after they are harvested, dramatically compressing the time each follicle spends outside the body. According to Dr. Haror's Wellness, this reduction in outside-body exposure translates directly into stronger graft survival, denser regrowth and more consistent cosmetic results.

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In practical terms, UR-HT reorganises the surgical team and workflow so that extraction and implantation happen in tight, overlapping cycles rather than as two separate blocks of the procedure. This keeps each graft's time outside the body to a minimum, protecting it from the dehydration and cellular stress that longer exposure windows can cause. The clinic reports that this discipline is what drives its measurably higher graft survival rates, denser and more uniform regrowth, and more predictable, natural-looking results - the basis for its claim of up to 25-30% better outcomes than conventional transplant methods. UR-HT is offered alongside the clinic's other techniques, including FUE, Sapphire FUE and DHT.

 "Graft survival has always been the real battle in hair transplantation, not the extraction, not the design, but what happens to the follicle in the minutes and hours after it leaves the scalp," said Dr. Navnit Haror, Founder and Director of Dr. Haror's Wellness. "UR-HT was built specifically to shrink that window. When you minimize the time a graft spends outside the body, chances are higher that it will take firm root, grow, and thicken exactly as natural hair does. That is the difference patients ultimately see in the mirror."

"UR-HT is not a marketing name for an existing procedure - it is a rethink of the surgical sequence itself," added Dr. Haror. "Our focus going forward is to keep pairing that surgical discipline with the right technology and the right team, so that every patient who walks in gets the outcome they came in hoping for."

 Dr. Haror's Wellness has performed more than 20,000 hair transplant procedures over the past decade, building a patient base that spans more than 34 countries and includes public figures and celebrities who have chosen the clinic for its outcomes and discretion. With the formal rollout of UR-HT as its flagship proprietary technique, the clinic intends to expand its footprint, offering the procedure through its chains across India. Plans are also afoot to set foot beyond India.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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