Dr. Harpreet A. De. Singh Launched The Book Creator’s Messages for The Light Within at ICA Conclave 2026

PNN

Panaji (Goa) [India], October 5: Author, former airline CEO, pilot and Pure Soul Consciousness practitioner Dr. Harpreet A. De. Singh marked an important milestone in her author journey with the launch of her debut book Creator’s Messages for The Light Within at ICA Conclave 2026 in Goa, organised by the International Council of Authors. The book was launched alongside Inspiring Jatin, Founder of the International Council of Authors, giving Dr. Harpreet an opportunity to share a deeply personal body of spiritual reflections shaped by meditation, professional leadership and more than three decades of experience in aviation and corporate life.

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During ICA Conclave 2026, Dr. Harpreet A. De. Singh was also recognised with an Author Award for her book Creator’s Messages for The Light Within, marking another meaningful milestone in her journey as a published author

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Harpreet’s journey as an author emerged from her personal practice of meditation, spiritual reflection and inner exploration. Over time, the messages and insights she experienced during meditation gradually took the form of written reflections. These reflections eventually became the foundation for a book that brings together spirituality, science, consciousness, oneness and practical life.

For Dr. Harpreet, the book represents an effort to make spiritual ideas relevant to people living fully engaged professional and personal lives. Her own journey across aviation and spirituality shaped this approach, allowing her to draw connections between external navigation and the process of inner navigation.

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“My journey as an author emerged from a deeply personal journey of meditation, spiritual reflection and inner awakening, alongside more than three decades of leadership in aviation and corporate life. The messages and insights I experienced during meditation gradually took the form of written reflections. I realised that these experiences could serve others, leading me to bring together spirituality, science, consciousness, oneness and practical life in my first book, Creator’s Messages for The Light Within,” Dr. Harpreet said.

At the heart of Creator’s Messages for The Light Within is the idea of awakening the Divine Light within and reconnecting with one’s true self. The book explores themes including spirituality, mindfulness, self-awareness, purpose, inner peace and personal transformation through the metaphor of flight.

The central metaphor positions individuals as conscious “pilots” of their own life journeys. Just as aviation requires awareness, navigation, discipline, decision-making and course correction, Dr. Harpreet uses these ideas to explore the importance of inner awareness and conscious choices in everyday life.

Her professional journey as a pilot, aviation safety leader and former airline CEO significantly influenced this perspective. Aviation taught her the importance of navigation, awareness and responsible decision-making, while her spiritual practice introduced another dimension of navigation focused on the inner self.

“The Divine Light is already within every one of us. My message is that we are not separate from that Light; through awareness, meditation, love, compassion, conscious living and service, we can reconnect with our true Pure Soul nature and become more conscious pilots of our own lives,” she said.

The book brings together science and spirituality while exploring ideas of oneness across religions, meditation, consciousness, practical empowerment and spiritual growth. It presents the Divine Light as a universal concept rather than one belonging to a particular faith or tradition, while encouraging readers to honour their own beliefs and spiritual paths.

Another distinctive aspect of the book is the connection between Dr. Harpreet’s professional and spiritual identities. Her journey from pilot and senior corporate leader to spiritual practitioner informs her philosophy of being a “Monk in Corporate Clothes”, reflecting her belief that spiritual awareness can coexist with an active professional and worldly life.

Creator’s Messages for The Light Within is intended for readers seeking greater self-awareness, inner peace, purpose and spiritual growth. It can particularly resonate with professionals, leaders, entrepreneurs, women in leadership, wellness seekers, spiritual practitioners and individuals navigating personal or professional transitions. The book also seeks to engage readers from different faiths who are interested in exploring themes of Divine Light, consciousness, love, compassion and oneness.

For Dr. Harpreet, the recognition accompanying her debut as an author is meaningful because it acknowledges not only the book but also the intention behind its message.

“This recognition is deeply meaningful to me because it acknowledges not only my journey as an author, but also the intention behind sharing a message of inner Light, consciousness, oneness and human empowerment. I receive it with gratitude and humility, believing that the greatest recognition is when a message reaches a heart and inspires positive inner transformation,” Dr. Harpreet said.

The launch at ICA Conclave 2026 in Goa became a significant milestone in the beginning of her published author journey.

“Launching my book at ICA Conclave 2026 in Goa alongside Inspiring Jatin, Founder of the International Council of Authors, was a deeply meaningful milestone in my journey as an author. It gave Creator’s Messages for The Light Within a meaningful platform within a community dedicated to authors, literature and ideas, and made the beginning of my published author journey especially memorable,” Dr. Harpreet said.

The paperback edition of Creator’s Messages for The Light Within carries ISBN-13 9789375003816 and ISBN-10 9375003817.

About Dr. Harpreet A. De. Singh

Dr. Harpreet A. De. Singh is an aviation professional, former airline CEO, pilot, author, speaker and Pure Soul Consciousness practitioner with over 35 years of experience across aviation, leadership, safety, training and operations. She is the author of Creator’s Messages for The Light Within and has received an Honorary Doctorate in Holistic Healing and Pure Soul Consciousness, along with several recognitions for her contributions to aviation, leadership and conscious living.

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