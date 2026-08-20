Dr. Huzaifa Khorakiwala and Akbar Khan launch the global journey of 'Taj Mahal - An Eternal Love Story

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New Delhi [India], August 20: History occasionally witnesses extraordinary collaborations where two independent visions converge to create something far greater than themselves.

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One is the vision of Dr. Huzaifa Khorakiwala, founder of the I Am Peacekeeper Movement, who has inspired a global movement dedicated to nurturing peace, compassion, dialogue and harmony among people.

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The other is the lifelong cinematic vision of internationally acclaimed filmmaker Akbar Khan, whose timeless epic 'Taj Mahal - An Eternal Love Story' celebrates the enduring power of love through one of history's greatest romances.

These two visionary journeys have come together. In a landmark collaboration supported by Wockhardt Foundation, the I Am Peacekeeper Movement and Mashreq Communications Ltd., the global resurgence of the 4K Dolby Atmos version of 'Taj Mahal - An Eternal Love Story' has entered an inspiring new chapter, one that beautifully unites the universal messages of love and peace.

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The collaboration was formally unveiled during an exclusive invitation-only private screening on Sunday, Aug. 16, at Maison INOX, Jio World Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai.

This was far more than a film screening. It marked the coming together of a humanitarian movement committed to spreading peace across the world and a cinematic masterpiece dedicated to celebrating love as humanity's greatest unifying force. Together, they reaffirmed a timeless truth: enduring peace can only flourish where love, compassion and understanding exist.

The Aug. 16 gathering brought together distinguished personalities from diplomacy, business, arts, culture, philanthropy and civil society to celebrate the beginning of a collaboration that seeks to demonstrate how cinema and humanitarian initiatives can together become powerful instruments for building bridges between people and cultures. The event was very well attended, with probably the largest gathering of diplomats and dignitaries seen in recent times. Those present included Dr. Habil Khorakiwala, chairman of Wockhardt Group, and Mrs. Nafisa Khorakiwala, his wife and chairperson of Wockhardt Foundation; Dr. Huzaifa Khorakiwala, executive director of Wockhardt, CEO of Wockhardt Foundation and founder of the I Am Peacekeeper Movement, and Mrs. Samina Khorakiwala, his wife and director of Wockhardt Foundation; and Dr. Murtaza Khorakiwala, managing director of Wockhardt Ltd., Mrs. Umaima Khorakiwala, his wife, a Mumbai-based professional, angel investor and former fashion designer, filmmaker Ramesh Sippy and his wife Kiran Juneja.

Also present were His Excellency Mr. Ali Abdulaziz Al Balushi, consul general of the Kingdom of Bahrain; His Excellency Mr. Aliaksandr Matsukou, consul general of the Republic of Belarus; Her Excellency Ms. Dahila Tawakol, consul general of Egypt; His Excellency Mr. Ivan Y. Fetisov, consul general of the Russian Federation; His Excellency Mr. Suleiman bin Eid Al-Otaibi, consul general of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; His Excellency Mr. Abdulla Husein Salman Mohd. Al Marzooqi, consul general of the United Arab Emirates; and His Excellency Mr. Yahya Yahya Saleh Ghobar, consul general of the Republic of Yemen. The gathering also included Mr. Mohammed Alkhelaifi, vice consul general of the State of Qatar, and Mr. Matvei Fetisov and Mr. Vladislav Morozov, both vice consuls general of Russia.

From the film's cast, Arbaaz Khan, who delivered a powerhouse performance as Aurangzeb, and Arbaaz Ali, who portrayed the character of Emperor Jehangir in the most befitting manner with his personality and talent, were both present at the event. Other cast members, including Zulfi Syed, Sonya Jehan, Pooja Batra, Manisha Koirala and Kabir Bedi were unable to attend as they were working on other assignments at the time.

Speaking about the collaboration, Akbar Khan said: "The Taj Mahal has stood for centuries as humanity's greatest monument to eternal love. Through this unique collaboration, we hope to carry that timeless message across the world. Love inspires understanding, understanding nurtures compassion and compassion ultimately leads to peace. If cinema can awaken these values even in a few hearts, it has fulfilled a purpose far greater than entertainment."

Dr. Huzaifa Khorakiwala said: "The I Am Peacekeeper Movement is founded on the belief that lasting peace begins within every individual and grows through compassion, empathy and understanding. 'Taj Mahal - An Eternal Love Story' celebrates these very ideals through one of history's most enduring love stories. We are delighted to join hands with Akbar Khan as this timeless cinematic classic embarks on the next chapter of its remarkable global journey."

As Dr. Huzaifa Khorakiwala continues inspiring people around the world through the I Am Peacekeeper Movement, filmmaker Akbar Khan continues his own mission of touching hearts through cinema, believing that films possess the extraordinary ability to transcend borders, cultures, languages and generations.

This remarkable association represents a rare convergence where one visionary seeks to make the world more peaceful, while another seeks to make it more compassionate through the timeless language of love. The collaboration also marks an important milestone in the international journey of 'Taj Mahal - An Eternal Love Story'.

The film's first-ever overseas commercial release commenced successfully in Malaysia, where its grand premiere was graciously attended by the Honourable Prime Minister, Dato' Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who later shared his appreciation of the film on his official Facebook page. The film received an enthusiastic response from Malaysian audiences, and its commercial release was inaugurated the following week in the presence of the country's Honourable Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture of Indonesia, marking a memorable beginning to its international resurgence. This successful overseas debut was followed by Indonesia, further strengthening the film's growing international presence.

Building upon this encouraging momentum, the epic has now entered the next phase of its worldwide resurgence, with the Mumbai screening serving as the launchpad for an ambitious expansion into new international territories.

Unlike a conventional international first-time release, 'Taj Mahal - An Eternal Love Story' is following a distinctive "one country at a time" global rollout strategy. Before its commercial release in each country, the epic will be presented at an exclusive invitation-only premiere, with a special endeavour to screen the film for the nation's highest constitutional or royal leadership, whether the president, prime minister, sultan, sheikh, king, queen or other head of state or government, wherever protocol and circumstances permit. Conceived as a celebration of cultural diplomacy through cinema, this unique approach seeks to foster dialogue, strengthen cultural ties and honour the timeless universal values embodied by the film. Only thereafter will the film be released commercially, allowing each country to welcome 'Taj Mahal - An Eternal Love Story' not merely as a theatrical release, but as a significant cultural and cinematic event.

Inspired by one of history's greatest romances, 'Taj Mahal - An Eternal Love Story' chronicles the extraordinary love between Emperor Shah Jahan and Empress Mumtaz Mahal while celebrating universal human values, including love, sacrifice, gratitude, forgiveness, humility, generosity, patience and compassion. Meticulously crafted in 4K and remixed in Dolby Atmos, the film has been introduced for a new generation of global audiences.

After its international releases, the film is slated for a grand re-release in India. As the international resurgence of 'Taj Mahal - An Eternal Love Story' gathers momentum, this collaboration promises to become much more than a cinematic initiative. It is the meeting of two visionary journeys, two noble missions and one shared dream: to remind the world that love is the path and peace is its destination. For, in the end, every enduring peace begins with understanding, every understanding begins with compassion and every act of compassion begins with love.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

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