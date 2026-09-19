Dr. Irfana Shahul Hameed To Convene HER -Women’s Health and Longevity Summit in Chennai

VMPL

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 19: Dr. Irfana Hameed, Founder and Clinical Director of Be The One Longevity Centre, Chennai, is set to convene HER – Women’s Health & Longevity Summit on September 19th, 2026, at Hotel Pullman, Chennai. The one-day summit will bring together healthcare professionals from multiple medical disciplines to examine women’s health and longevity through the different stages of life.

Advertisement

Positioned as one of India’s first multispecialty platforms focused specifically on women’s health and longevity, HER will facilitate discussions spanning preventive healthcare, emerging medical approaches, healthy ageing, longevity and the evolving healthcare needs of women.

Advertisement

The summit comes at a significant juncture in Dr. Irfana Hameed’s work, marking the expansion of her practice into FemTech and women-focused longevity care and Be The One will introduce a new technology-driven initiative designed to provide women with a more integrated approach to understanding and monitoring their health.

The skillfully curated FemTech platform aims to consolidate health information and monitoring in one place, with future capabilities expected to include menstrual cycle tracking, wearable technology integration and additional health-monitoring features.

Advertisement

According to Dr. Irfana Hameed, the initiative is rooted in the need to view women’s health as a continuous journey rather than as a series of isolated medical concerns.

“Women’s health cannot be looked at in fragments. What happens during one stage of a woman’s life can influence the next, which is why health and longevity need to be part of the same conversation,” said Dr. Irfana Hameed.

“With HER, we are bringing different specialties together while also taking the next step towards using technology and longevity medicine to create a more connected approach to women’s healthcare.”

Alongside the FemTech initiative, Be The One Longevity Centre will also introduce dedicated women’s longevity verticals, further expanding its focus on preventive healthcare and healthy ageing.

The HER summit will serve as a platform for healthcare professionals to engage in multidisciplinary conversations around the changing landscape of women’s health. The discussions will focus on creating a more comprehensive understanding of women’s healthcare needs across different stages of life, while highlighting the role of prevention, technology and longevity medicine.

About Dr. Irfana Hameed

Dr. Irfana Hameed is the Founder and Clinical Director of Be The One Longevity Centre, Chennai, and an Obstetrician and Gynaecologist with more than 10 years of experience in women’s healthcare. Her work focuses on encouraging women to adopt a more proactive approach to their health. Through Be The One, she is expanding her work into FemTech and women-focused longevity, integrating technology and multidisciplinary healthcare into a broader vision for preventive and long-term women’s health.

About HER – Women’s Health & Longevity Summit

HER – Women’s Health & Longevity Summit is a one-day multispecialty platform bringing together healthcare professionals to explore women’s health across different stages of life. The summit focuses on prevention, emerging healthcare approaches, longevity, technology and multidisciplinary care, with the objective of encouraging a more integrated conversation around women’s wellbeing.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DdL7Xj3JNoM/?stkn=MXhlZXJzM2tyeGlqdw==

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)