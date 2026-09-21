Dr. Jeevan Deep Sehgal Appointed Director, School of Entrepreneurship at Rishihood University

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 21: Rishihood University has announced the appointment of Dr. Jeevan Deep Sehgal as the Director of its School of Entrepreneurship, as part of the University’s continued efforts to strengthen its entrepreneurship education, academic ecosystem and institution-building capabilities.

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His career reflects a rare balance between the corporate world and the classroom. In the corporate sector, he has held HR leadership roles at organisations including PeopleStrong, Orange Business Services, 3i Infotech, and Alcatel, and most recently served as Head of HR at Jio Institute, Navi Mumbai. In academia, he spent close to six years at O.P. Jindal Global University as Associate Professor and Additional Director, HR. He has also been a visiting faculty member at the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), teaching Performance Management, Recruitment, and Training & Development.

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At Rishihood University, Dr. Sehgal will now serve as Director of the School of Entrepreneurship. In his expanded role as Director, he will work closely with faculty and University leadership to shape curriculum, pedagogy, and the overall learning experience for students building entrepreneurial ventures.

Welcoming the appointment, the University’s leadership has expressed faith in Dr. Sehgal’s experience as an institution builder, along with his expertise in organisational development, behavioural sciences, leadership and change management, and is confident that his expertise will be valuable in shaping the next phase of the School of Entrepreneurship.

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At Rishihood University, entrepreneurship is positioned as more than the creation of new businesses. The University focuses on identifying opportunities, solving meaningful problems, building enduring institutions and creating value for society. Under Dr. Sehgal’s leadership, the School will focus on deepening this approach while strengthening its academic offerings, industry partnerships and wider entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Speaking about his appointment, Dr. Jeevan Deep Sehgal said, “At the School of Entrepreneurship, we believe that entrepreneurship is far more than starting a business, it is a mindset. It is about identifying opportunities where others see challenges, creating value through innovation, embracing uncertainty with confidence, and leading with integrity and compassion. My vision is to make entrepreneurship a way of learning and thinking, not merely a subject. At Rishihood University, I want learners to discover, create, launch, and scale, equipping them to solve India’s challenges at scale. Whether they become entrepreneurs, intrapreneurs, or take their family businesses to the next level, we want them to leave the programme with the confidence and capabilities to create meaningful impact,” he added.

With Dr. Sehgal’s appointment, Rishihood University aims to further develop the School of Entrepreneurship as a platform where learners can experiment, build, collaborate and translate ideas into meaningful solutions, preparing them not only to become entrepreneurs but also to contribute as intrapreneurs, institution-builders and next-generation family business leaders.

About Rishihood University

Founded by IITians and trusted by Nobel Laureates, Padma Shri Awardees and Policymakers, Rishihood University is reimagining higher education as a force for national transformation. It shapes learners for personal growth, professional excellence, and public impact in an industry-integrated, values-first learning environment. With an interdisciplinary approach that integrates technology, entrepreneurship, design, mental wellness, and public policy; Rishihood aims to create a new generation of conscious professionals.

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