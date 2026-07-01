Dr Jitendra Matlani Honoured with Prestigious Citation at the UK Parliament for Outstanding Global Social Service

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London [UK], July 1: Renowned philanthropist, entrepreneur, and global humanitarian Dr Jitendra Matlani was conferred with a prestigious Citation at the historic Palace of Westminster, house of the UK Parliament, in recognition of his noble virtues, exemplary humanitarian leadership, and outstanding contributions to social welfare and the larger interests of the nation.

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The distinguished honour was presented during a grand ceremonial event attended by eminent dignitaries Mr Greath Bacon MP UK parliament, Mr Virendra Sharma Ex MP UK Parliament, HH Dwarkeshlalji Maharajshri and HH Rajrajeshwar guruji, Shri Rakesh Shukla, Shri Mahendra Singh Jadeja, distinguished guests, and members of the international community, celebrating individuals whose work has made a meaningful impact on society. Accepting the prestigious recognition, Dr Jitendra Matlani delivered an inspiring address, stating "It is an absolute privilege and a deeply humbling experience to stand before you today in this historic chamber--a place that has shaped global history. To be felicitated at the UK Parliament is an honour that I will cherish for the rest of my life. This recognition is not merely a personal achievement it is a tribute to every individual and organisation dedicated to serving humanity with compassion, integrity, and purpose.

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Dr Jitendra Matlani also expressed his profound appreciation to the event's gracious host, Shri Santosh Shukla, for inviting him to London, presenting him with the Citation, and curating an event of exceptional international standards.

"I extend my heartfelt gratitude to Shri Santosh Shukla for this remarkable honour and for organizing such a magnificent gathering. The sheer scale of the event, its flawless execution, and the warmth and hospitality extended to every guest were truly extraordinary.

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The occasion perfectly reflected the spirit of excellence and global unity that the World Book of Records continues to inspire across nations," he said.

The recognition at the UK Parliament further strengthens Dr Jitendra Matlani's international standing as a visionary leader committed to humanitarian service, social development, and fostering global goodwill. His unwavering dedication to community empowerment, philanthropy, and international collaboration continues to inspire individuals and institutions across the world.

The ceremony at Westminster stands as another significant milestone in Dr Jitendra Matlani's distinguished journey of public service and global leadership, reaffirming his enduring commitment to creating a positive and lasting impact on society.

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